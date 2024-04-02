Donald Trump Held a ‘Biden’s Border Bloodbath’ Rally in Michigan

The White House was asked today to respond to former President Trump calling Joe Biden’s border a “bloodbath.”

Dim bulb KJP said the White House “denounces” Trump’s use of the term “bloodbath.” She claimed it is “violent rhetoric” that puts “Americans in harm’s way.”

This comes from the White House, which constantly calls Republicans vile names such as white supremacists, Nazis, fascists, and so on, putting them in harm’s way.

Actual bloodbaths are the murders of innocents like Laken Riley, the rapes of 14-year-old girls by illegals, and violent gangs running amok, robbing innocent people in New York City. That is a bloodbath.

Donald Trump responded appropriately and held a Biden’s Border Bloodbath rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which you can watch below.

Karine Jean-Pierre says calling the border invasion a “bloodbath” is “violent rhetoric” that “puts our fellow Americans in harm’s way” pic.twitter.com/b4Arl8V6R9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2024

This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke about Biden’s Border Bloodbath.

