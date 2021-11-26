Father of Ahmaud Arbery: All Lives Matter

















The father of Ahmaud Arbery, Marcus Arbery, had a great message for all of us. We should listen to him.

The father of Ahmaud Arbery spoke to the media after his sons’ murderers were found guilty: “All lives matter, not just black children. We don’t want to see nobody go through this. I don’t want no daddy to watch his kid get shot down like that. It’s all our problem. It’s all our problem. So, hey, let’s keep fighting, let’s keep making this place a better place for all human beings. All human beings. Everybody.”

Father of Ahmaud Arbery just now: “ALL lives matter. I don’t want no daddy to watch his kid get shot down like that. It’s ALL our problem. So let’s keep fighting to make this a better place for all human beings. Love everybody! All human beings need to be treated equally.” ❤️👏🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/PlGwBeMlhU — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 24, 2021

After a day and a half, jurors returned their verdicts in the trial stemming from the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, were all charged with murder in Arbery’s death.

Each faced nine felony counts carrying potential penalties of anywhere from one year in prison to life behind bars.

Related















