Grifting off fake white supremacy? What am I seeing here?









The woman who filmed George Floyd’s death is profiting off of it. Her GoFundMe is up to $692,000. Some are calling it a grift.

It’s allegedly for the peace and healing of Darnella Frazier. She is described as “brave” for filming it.

This is what the GoFundMe page says in part:

It took unbelievable courage for her to stand there and bear witness to such an awful tragedy. We all have our roles to play in the revolution against white supremacy. Darnella played an important one and should be uplifted, not shamed.

Something broke. This country will never be the same. And in the midst of our rage and pain, we cannot let this young black woman become a casualty.

George Floyd paid the ultimate price of being black in this country. But let us not forget that a CHILD had to be the eyes for this nation. A CHILD paid the price of her innocence, her well-being, her hope, so that white people would start to wake the f-$& up. And people are going out of their way to break her spirit?!

Race has never been part of this case. There is no white supremacist argument. The prosecutors never charged Derek Chauvin with a race crime or even inferred it.

Woman who filmed George Floyd-Derek Chauvin has a gofundme that has raised $692k. Am I reading this properly? https://t.co/kKDqncWxrI — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 30, 2021

We have reported on the officer who was suspended for a joke video referencing Lebron. We thought it was great that he is now over $232,000 on his GoFundMe which will go to Responders’ families and police who are in the same position as the officer.

But apparently, white supremacy and fake racism sell better.

