This Is Why #BrandonAdministration Trended

















Governor De Santis started the trend when he called the Biden administration, the Brandon administration. We need to have fun, having been the butt of jokes for supporting Donald Trump over the past five years.

Joe ‘Brandon’ Biden isn’t running anything so it is fitting to call it the Brandon Administration. It’s the lot of them.

Biden said today that Terry McAuliffe lost because Virginians are upset that his “build back better” plan is not getting done. Uh, no, that’s not it. Education and the responsibility of the parents for their child’s education.

Watch:

Ron DeSantis just called the Biden Administration the “Brandon Administration” pic.twitter.com/L4sov8rtLQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2021

He is really unfit in so many ways:

Biden is coughing his way through this speech pic.twitter.com/p1cdLIr1Lm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 3, 2021

This could be an issue, along with Afghanistan, vaccine mandates, masks, the economy, inflation, the border, and so on:

Payments to illegal immigrants:

$450,000 Hunter Biden’s paintings:

$500,000 Andrew McCabe’s pension:

$1.8 million Virginia going red:

Priceless — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 3, 2021

Related















