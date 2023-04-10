Why Riley Gaines Fights for Women

At the end of this article, watch the short clip in which Riley Gaines explains why she takes on the public fight for women’s rights. You might not realize what they did to her in early March. The incident at SFSU and the incredible follow-up by Jamillah Moore show why we must take on this fight.

Competitive university swimmer Riley Gaines was recently assaulted, hit, and held hostage for three hours by screaming, dangerous trans activists. Ms. Gaines gave a speech supporting women at San Francisco State University for TPUSA. Instead of sympathizing with the victim, Riley Gaines, the Vice President of Student Affairs, Jamillah Moore, sympathized with her violent kidnappers.

As an aside, Moore credits her success – such as it is – to a privileged EOP program [affirmative action]. She said she wouldn’t have made it without that program. Maybe she shouldn’t have?

She has now blocked Riley Gaines on Twitter because she’s not open to diverse thoughts. Jamillah protecter her tweets, but she only has 23 friends and 25 followers, and we can see why.

The woman who released the statement following the riot where I was verbally and physically assaulted at @SFSU (to which she called peaceful) blocked me. I guess it’s easier for her to ignore me than to denounce violence against women. She won’t be able to ignore my lawsuit🤗 pic.twitter.com/4RHsYsTNCw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

After the assault this past week, Riley said she will not be deterred and plans to sue every last one of them. Jamillah Moore and the band of violent men posing as women with their non-trans supporters will not deter her.

Watch this short clip in which Riley explains why she decided to take a public stance. It’s startling and well worth watching:

Related