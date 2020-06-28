45 shot in Chicago, 11 fatally by Sunday morning so let’s talk about statues

At least 45 people were shot, including 11 fatally, between Friday evening until Sunday morning in Chicago, according to police.

At least three minors were among those who were killed in Chicago, Chicago police authorities told ABC7.

A 10-year-old girl was hit in the head by a stray bullet in the Logan Square neighborhood on Saturday. She died.

Police said a 1-year-old boy and his mother were injured in the Englewood neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The mother was in the car with her child when a vehicle pulled up to her and someone inside opened fire, authorities said, adding that the boy was shot in the incident. He died.

The other minor, a 17-year-old male, was shot and killed at around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday in North Monticello. The boy was with a group of people when he got into an altercation. Someone in the group fired a gun, and the bullet struck him in the chest, authorities said.

It’s good they have all those strict gun laws. Only criminals have guns it seems.

We still have Sunday and then we have July 4th.

The Chicago Tribune’s tracker noted that as of June 22, about 1,500 people have been shot across Chicago so far in 2020, which is about 350 more shootings than in 2019. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, so far, about 309 people have been murdered in 2020.

However, we are supposed to think statues are far more important. Watch the last video.

Under the leadership of Communist Democrat Bill de Blasio, shootings are increasing in New York City.

Sixty shootings in one week.

But…but…they have very strict gun laws. New York City is also going to take hundreds of millions out of the police budget and they canceled the undercover cops.

Watch this if you want but then hear about what is really important in the next clip — statues:

BAIT AND SWITCH

Watch the video with some very smart Black Americans and a Marxist pastor worried about statues: