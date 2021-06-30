451 corporations who support the ‘[In]Equality Act’ to erase genders



















Democrats are once again pushing the Equality Act which is nothing like its title. The bill subjugates religious freedom to the State in the name of discrimination and transgender rights.

It effectively ends legal sex distinctions as we know them and coerces traditional conservatives and Christians into violating their most deeply held religious beliefs.

“We’re talking about erasing sex and gender distinctions altogether and punishing anyone who resists that gender is fluid, any feminists who don’t think men should be allowed on women’s sports teams, and any church that doesn’t want to hire a transgender staff member. The legal meaning of bigotry and discrimination is about to define anyone who still believes in science,” reports The Federalist.

“According to the Equality Act, religious nurses, doctors, and hospitals unwilling to kill an unborn child or perform a sex-change surgery could be legally discriminating.”

GENERAL BOYKIN’S PLEA

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin wrote the following message about the Equality Act for the Family Rights Council:

Imagine an America where religious hospitals are forced to perform abortions. Where Bible-believing churches could be forced to hire pastors and other employees who don’t follow the teachings of the church and could be required to host same-sex wedding ceremonies. Where Christian schools are forced to cater to the preferences of students who identify as transgender, threatening the privacy and safety of young girls.

If the Senate passes the “Equality” Act — which has already passed the House of Representatives — this is the future that could lie before us.

This disastrous legislation is an all-out assault on parental rights, on the family, and on millions of people of faith in our nation. It quarantines faith within your mind and says that’s where it must stay!

Almost no institution or person of faith—be it a school, church, business, or non-profit—will escape the reach of this catastrophic bill if it passes the Senate and is sent to President Biden’s desk, where it’s sure to be signed into law.

While touted as “equality,” this legislation would be more appropriately named the “Inequality Act.”

It aims to expand numerous civil rights laws, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, to create protected classes based on sexual orientation and gender identity, thereby positioning the government to lord over churches and other faith-based institutions, potentially dictating who they hire, how their facilities are used, and even punishing some of them for not falling in step with a view of human sexuality that directly contradicts orthodox biblical teaching.

It would force all those in the medical community—regardless of their moral, religious, or medical opinions—to offer hormone treatment and transgender surgeries for individuals suffering from gender dysphoria.

It slams the door on religious freedom. It’s monstrous and is another fraudulent hoax bill to cover up their true intent.

CORPORATIONS THAT SUPPORT THIS MONSTROUS BILL

As of June 25th, these are the corporations supporting it. Many were likely bullied into it.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., Carle Place, NY 3M Company, Saint Paul, MN

A.T. Kearney Inc., Chicago, IL

ABB Inc., Carey, NC

AbbVie Inc., Chicago, IL

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., New Albany, OH Accenture, New York, NY

Adobe Inc., San Jose, CA

Advance Auto Parts (Advance Holding), Raleigh, NC ADP, Roseland, NJ

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Sunnyvale, CA Aflac Inc., Columbus, GA

Air Products, Allentown, PA

Airbnb Inc., San Francisco, CA

Airbus, Herndon, VA

Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cambridge, MA

Alaska Airlines, Seattle, WA

Albertsons Companies, Boise, ID

Alcoa Corp., Pittsburgh, PA

AlixPartners LLP, New York, NY

Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Columbus, OH

Ally Financial Inc., Detroit, MI

Altice USA Inc., Long Island City, NY

Altria Group Inc., Richmond, VA

Amalgamated Bank, New York, NY

Amazon.com Inc., Seattle, WA

American Airlines, Fort Worth, TX

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Pittsburgh, PA

American Electric Power Co. Inc., Columbus, OH American Express Company, New York, NY

American Express Global Business Travel, Jersey City, NJ American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Torrance, CA Ameriprise Financial, Inc., Minneapolis, MN

AMN Healthcare, San Diego, CA

Andersen Corporation, Bayport, MN

Aon PLC, Chicago, IL

Apple Inc., Cupertino, CA

Applied Materials Inc., Santa Clara, CA

Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, CO

Arconic, New York, NY

Asana, San Francisco, CA

Ascena Retail Group Inc., Mahwah, NJ

Aspen Skiing Company LLC, Aspen, CO

Asurion LLC, Nashville, TN

AT&T Inc., Dallas, TX

Atlassian, San Francisco, CA

Autodesk Inc., San Rafael, CA

AvalonBay Communities Inc., Arlington, VA

Avnet, Inc., Phoenix, AZ

Bain & Co. Inc./ Bridgespan Group, Boston, MA

Bank of America Corp., Charlotte, NC

Barclays, New York, NY

Bayer U.S. LLC, Whippany, NJ

BASF Corp., Florham Park, NJ

BBVA USA, Birmingham, AL

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), New York, NY

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.), Franklin Lakes, NJ Berkshire Bank, Boston, MA

Best Buy Co. Inc., Richfield, MN

Biogen, Cambridge, MA

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., San Rafael, CA

Bird Rides Inc., Santa Monica, CA

Black & Veatch Holding Inc., Overland Park, KS

Black Knight, Inc., Jacksonville, FL

BlackRock, New York, NY

Bloomberg LP, New York, NY

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Providence, RI BMC Software Inc., Houston, TX

BNP Paribas, New York, NY

Body Shop, The, Wake Forest, NC

Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp., Ridgefield, CT

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, New York, NY

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, VA

Boston Beer Company, Boston, MA Boston Celtics, Boston, MA

Boston Consulting Group, Boston, MA Boston Scientific Corp., Marlborough, MA Box Inc., Redwood City, CA

BP America Inc., Houston, TX

Bridgestone Americas Holding Inc., Nashville, TN Bridgewater Associates LP, Westport, CT

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Bright Health Group, Minneapolis, MN

Bright Horizons, Watertown, MA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., New York, NY

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Lake Success, NY Brown-Forman Corp., Louisville, KY

Brown Harris Stevens, New York, NY

Brown Rudnick LLP, Boston, MA

Buckley LLP, Washington, DC

Caesars Entertainment Corp., Las Vegas, NV California Water Service Group, San Jose, CA Capgemini Americas, Inc., New York, NY

Capital Markets Company, The, New York, NY

Capital One Financial Corp., McLean, VA

Cardinal Health Inc., Dublin, OH

CareSource, Dayton, OH

Cargill Inc., Wayzata, MN

Cargo Transporters, Inc., Claremont, NC

Carlson Inc., Minnetoka, MN

Carlyle Group LP, The, Washington, DC

Cengage Learning Inc., Boston, MA

Chevron Corp., San Ramon, CA

Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Chime, San Francisco, CA

Chobani, Norwich, NY

Choice Hotels International Inc., Rockville, MD

Chubb Ltd., Philadelphia, PA

CIGNA Corp., Bloomfield, CT

Cisco Systems Inc., San Jose, CA

Citigroup Inc., New York, NY

Citrix Systems Inc., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Clorox Company, The, Oakland, CA

CME Group Inc., Chicago, IL

CNA Financial Corporation, Chicago, IL

Coca-Cola Co., The, Atlanta, GA

Comcast Corporation, Philadelphia, PA

Compass, New York, NY

Constellations Brands Inc., New York, NY

Converse Inc., Boston, MA

Corning, Corning, NY

Corteva Agriscience, Wilmington, DE

Coty Inc., New York, NY

Cox Enterprises Inc., Atlanta, GA

Credit Suisse USA Inc., New York, NY

CSAA Insurance Group, Walnut Creek, CA

Cummins Inc., Columbus, IN

CVS Health Corp., Woonsocket, RI

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

Daniel J. Edelman Holdings, Inc., New York, NY Danone North America, White Plains, NY Darden Restaurants Inc., Orlando, FL

Day Pitney LLP, Parsippany, NJ

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, New York, NY Dell Technologies Inc., Round Rock, TX Deloitte LLP, New York, NY

Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, GA

Denny’s Corp., Spartanburg, SC

Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., The, New York, NY Deutsche Bank, New York, NY

Diageo North America, Norwalk, CT

Dickinson Wright PLLC, Detroit, MI

Domino’s Pizza, Ann Arbor, MI

DoorDash, Inc., San Francisco, CA

Dow Chemical Co., The, Midland, MI

Dropbox Inc., San Francisco, CA

DWS, New York, NY

E&J Gallo Winery, Modesto, CA

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Wilmington, DE E*TRADE Financial Corp., New York, NY

Eastern Bank Corp., Boston, MA

Eaton Corp., Cleveland, OH

eBay Inc., San Jose, CA

Ecolab Inc., St. Paul, MN

Edison International, Rosemead, CA

Edward Jones, St. Louis, MO

Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN

EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Electronics, Burlington, MA

Emerson Electric Co., St. Louis, MO

Empower Retirement, Greenwood Village, CO

Equinix, Inc., Redwood City, CA

Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company, New York, NY Ericsson Inc, Plano, TX

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, NY

Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The, New York, NY

Evolent Health Inc., Arlington, VA

Exelon Corp., Chicago, IL

Expedia Group, Bellevue, WA

Facebook Inc., Menlo Park, CA

FactSet Research Systems Inc., Norwalk, CT

Fairview Health Sevices, Minneapolis, MN

First Data Corp., Atlanta, GA

Fiserv Inc., Brookfield, WI

FMC Corporation, Philadelphia, PA

Food Lion, Salisbury, NC

Fossil Group Inc., Richardson, TX

Gap Inc., San Francisco, CA

General Electric Co., Boston, MA

General Mills Inc., Minneapolis, MN

General Motors Co., Detroit, MI

GIANT Food Stores LLC, Carlisle, PA

Giant of Maryland LLC, Landover, MD

Gilead Sciences Inc., Foster City, CA

Glassdoor Inc., Mill Valley, CA

GlaxoSmithKline, Research Triangle Park, NC GoDaddy Inc., Scottsdale, AZ

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, New York, NY Google Inc., Mountain View, CA

GP Strategies Corporation, Columbia, MD Grant Thornton LLP, Chicago, IL

Great River Energy, Maple Grove, MN Greenway Health, LLC, Tampa, FL

Grove Collaborative, San Francisco, CA

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America, The, New York, NY Guidehouse Inc., Chicago, IL

Gusto, San Francisco, CA

Hannaford Supermarkets, Scarborough, ME

HERE North America LLC, Chicago, IL

Hershey Co., The, Hershey, PA

Hess Corp., New York, NY

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Palo Alto, CA

Hexion, Columbus, OH

Hilton Inc., McLean, VA

Hiscox USA, New York, NY

Hogan Lovells US LLP, Washington, DC

Holland & Knight LLP, Miami, FL

Home Depot Inc., The, Atlanta, GA

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., Bethesda, MD

HP Inc., Palo Alto, CA

HSF Affiliates LLC, Irvine, CA

HSN Inc., St. Petersburg, FL

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, New York, NY

Hyatt Hotels Corp., Chicago, IL

IBM Corp., Armonk, NY

IDEX Corp., Lake Forest, IL

IHG Hotels & Resorts, Atlanta, GA

IHS Markit Ltd., New York, NY

IKEA Holding US Inc., Conshohocken, PA

Impossible Foods, Redwood City, CA

Information Resources Inc., Chicago, IL

Ingersoll-Rand Company, Davidson, NC

Ingram Micro, Irvine, CA

Insight Enterprises Inc., Tempe, AZ

Instacart, San Francisco, CA

Intel Corp., Santa Clara, CA

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., New York, NY Iron Mountain Inc., Boston, MA

J. M. Smucker Co., The, Orrville, OH

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., Dallas, TX

Jenner & Block LLP, Chicago, IL

JetBlue Airways Corp., Long Island City, NY

John Hancock Financial Services Inc., Boston, MA Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, NJ

Johnson Controls Inc., Milwaukee, WI

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Chicago, IL

JPMorgan Chase & Co., New York, NY

JSX, Dallas, TX

Juniper Networks Inc., Sunnyvale, CA

Kabbage Inc., Atlanta, GA

Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, CA

Keep Truckin Inc., San Francisco, CA

Kellogg Co., Battle Creek, MI

Keller Williams Realty Inc., Austin, TX Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., New York, NY KeyCorp, Cleveland, OH

KIND LLC, New York, NY

Knot Worldwide, The, Chevy Chase, MD

KPMG LLP, New York, NY

Kraft Heinz Company, The, Chicago, IL

L3Harris Technologies, Melbourne, FL

Lendlease Americas Inc., New York, NY

Lennox International, Richardson, TX

Levi Strauss & Co., San Francisco, CA

Linden Research Inc., Davis, CA

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC, Jersey City, NJ

Lowenstein Sandler LLP, New York, NY

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Wilmington, NC

Lyft Inc., San Francisco, CA

Macy’s Inc., Cincinnati, OH

Mallinckrodt LLC, Hazelwood, MO

ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, WI

Marriott International Inc., Bethesda, MD

Mars Inc., McLean, VA

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., New York, NY Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Springfield, MA Mastercard, Purchase, NY

Mattel Inc., El Segundo, CA

McAfee, Santa Clara, CA

McCormick & Company, Inc., Hunt Valley, MD McDonald’s Corporation, Chicago, IL

McKesson Corporation, Las Colinas, TX

McKinstry Co. LLC, Seattle, WA

Medtronic PLC, Minneapolis, MN

Merck, Kenilworth, NJ

Meredith Corp., Des Moines, IA

MetLife Inc., New York, NY

MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas, NV

Michael Page International Inc., New York, NY

Micron Technology Inc., Boise, ID

Microsoft Corp., Redmond, WA

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Taylorsville, NC

Mondelez International Inc., Deerfield, IL

Moody’s Corp., New York, NY

Molson Coors LLC, Chicago, IL

Morgan Stanley, New York, NY

Morningstar Inc., Chicago, IL

Morris, Manning & Martin LLP, Atlanta, GA

Nasdaq Inc., New York, NY

National Grid USA, Waltham, MA

Nationwide, Columbus, OH

Navient, Wilmington, DE

Nestlé, Arlington, VA

Netflix Inc., Los Gatos, CA

New Belgium Brewing Company, Fort Collins, CO

New York Life Insurance Company, New York, NY NextRoll, Inc., San Francisco, CA

Nielsen, New York, NY

Nike Inc., Beaverton, OR

Nordstrom Inc., Seattle, WA

Norfolk Southern Corporation, Norfolk, VA NortonLifeLock, Mountain View, CA

Northrop Grumman Corp., Falls Church, VA

Novo Nordisk Inc., Plainsboro, NJ

Nuance Communications, Burlington, MA

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Lakeville-Middleboro, MA Office Depot Inc., Boca Raton, FL

Oportun, Inc., San Carlos, CA

Oracle Corp., Redwood City, CA

Owens Corning, Toledo, OH

Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, CA

Pariveda Solutions Inc., Dallas, TX

Patagonia Inc., Ventura, CA

Patreon Inc., San Francisco, CA

Paul Hastings LLP, Los Angeles, CA

Paylocity, Schaumburg, IL

PayPal Holdings Inc., San Jose, CA

Peloton Interactive Inc, New York, NY

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, NY

PetSmart Inc., Phoenix, AZ

Pfizer Inc., New York, NY

PG&E Corp., San Francisco, CA

Philip Morris International, New York, NY

Pinterest Inc., San Francisco, CA

Pioneer Natural Resources, Irving, TX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., The, Pittsburgh, PA Polsinelli PC, Kansas City, MO

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, Columbus, OH Power Home Remodeling Group LLC, Chester, PA

PPL Corporation, Allentown, PA

Precision Medicine Group, LLC, Bethesda, MD PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, New York, NY

Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA

Procter & Gamble Co., Cincinnati, OH

Pure Storage Inc., Mountain View, CA

PVH Corp., New York, NY

Q-Centrix, Chicago, IL

QUALCOMM Inc., San Diego, CA

QIAGEN, Germantown, MD

RAPP Worldwide, New York, NY

RE/MAX LLC, Denver, CO

Realogy Holdings Corp., Madison, NJ

Red Hat Inc., Raleigh, NC

Redfin Corp., Seattle, WA

Replacements Ltd., McLeansville, NC

Rockland Trust Co., Rockland, MA

Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee, WI

Royal Bank of Canada, New York, NY

S&C Electric Company, Chicago, IL

S&P Global Inc., New York, NY

Salesforce, San Francisco, CA

SAP America Inc., Newtown Square, PA

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, Philadelphia, PA

Seagate Technology plc, Cupertino, CA

Securian Financial Group Inc., Saint Paul, MN ServiceSource International, Inc., Denver, CO

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP, Los Angeles, CA Shire PLC, Lexington, MA

Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, Kansas City, MO

Shutterstock Inc., New York, NY

Siemens Corp., Washington, DC

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Malvern, PA

Signet Jewelers, Akron, OH

SiriusPoint Ltd., New York, NY

Sodexo Inc., Gaithersburg, MD

Sony Corporation of America, New York, NY

Sony Electronics Inc., San Diego, CA

Sony Music Group, New York, NY

Southwest Airlines Co., Dallas, TX

Splunk Inc., San Francisco, CA

Spotify USA Inc., New York, NY

Square Inc., San Francisco, CA

Standard Chartered Bank, New York, NY

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., New Britain, CT

Starbucks Corp., Seattle, WA

State Street Corporation, Boston, MA

Steelcase Inc., Grand Rapids, MI

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Trevose, PA

Sun Life U.S., Wellesley Hills, MA

Sunrun Inc., San Francisco, CA

SurveyMonkey Inc., San Mateo, CA

Synchrony, Stamford, CT

Sysco, Houston, TX

T-Mobile USA Inc., Bellevue, WA

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Deerfield, IL

Tapestry, Inc., New York, NY

Target Corp., Minneapolis, MN

TD Ameritrade, Omaha, Omaha, NE

TD Bank, N.A., Cherry Hill, NJ

Tech Data Corp., Clearwater, FL

TEGNA Inc., McLean, VA

Tesla Inc., Palo Alto, CA

Teva Pharmaceuticals, North Wales, PA

Texas Instruments, Dallas, TX

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, MA

TIAA, New York, NY

Tiffany & Co., New York, NY

Tillamook County Creamery Association, Tillamook, OR Toyota Motor North America Inc., Plano, TX

TPG Global LLC, Fort Worth, TX

TransUnion, Chicago, IL

TripAdvisor Inc., Needham, MA

Truist Financial Corporation, Charlotte, NC

Turner Construction Co., New York, NY

Twitter Inc., San Francisco, CA

Tyson Food Inc., Springdale, AR

U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, MN

Uber Technologies Inc., San Francisco, CA

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Weston, FL

UL Inc., Northbrook, IL

Under Armour Inc., Baltimore, MD

Unilever, Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Union Pacific Railroad, Ohama, NE

United Airlines, Chicago, IL

United Natural Foods, Inc., Providence, RI

United Parcel Service Inc., Atlanta, GA

Univar Solutions, Inc., Downers Grove, IL Universal Music Group, Santa Monica, CA Univision Communications Inc., New York, NY Vanguard Group Inc., Malvern, PA

Verizon Communications Inc., New York, NY Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boston, MA

Viiv Healthcare, Research Triangle Park, NC

Visa, Foster City, CA

VMware Inc., Palo Alto, CA

VMLY&R, Kansas City, MO

Walt Disney Co., The, Burbank, CA

Warby Parker, New York, NY

Warner Music Group, New York, NY

WE Communications, Bellevue, WA

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo & Co., San Francisco, CA

Western Digital, San Jose, CA

West Monroe Partners LLC, Chicago, IL WestRock, Atlanta, GA

Whirlpool Corp., Benton Harbor, MI Williams-Sonoma Inc., San Francisco, CA Workday Inc., Pleasanton, CA

WPP PLC, New York, NY

Wpromote, El Segundo, CA

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., Parsippany, NJ Xcel Energy Inc., Minneapolis, MN

Xerox Corp., Norwalk, CT

Xperi, San Jose, CA

Xylem Inc., Rye Brook, NY

Yelp Inc., San Francisco, CA

Yext Inc., New York, NY

Zoetis Inc., Parsippany, NJ

Zillow Group, Seattle, WA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Warsaw, IN

Related

















