Manchin just did the inevitable — his first ‘cave’



















What a shock. Joe Manchin is all-in on a Democrat-only infrastructure bill. He just needed to pretend he was a moderate negotiating with the intransigent Republicans.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D), during an interview with MSNBC, said that he had been assuming since “day one” that Democrats would have to use reconciliation.

Reconciliation is a budget process that allows a party to bypass a 60-vote legislative filibuster to pass a larger [human] infrastructure bill.

“We’re going to have to work it through reconciliation, which I’ve agreed that that can be done. I just haven’t agreed on the amount, because I haven’t seen everything that everyone is wanting to put in the bill,” Manchin said on MSNBC.

The bill is very socialist and will greatly increase inflation.

Manchin added that the Senate can “go through the process” on putting together a larger package that includes so-called human infrastructure knowing that Democrats will “probably have to go to reconciliation and then do what we can afford to do.”

Manchin was working towards his inevitable cave. He is no moderate but he is a fraudulently moderate senator. He always votes with the far-left eventually on anything important.

Manchin’s comments come after he told reporters last week that he viewed a Democratic-only reconciliation bill as “inevitable,” handing a significant boost to Democrats’ strategy.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has proposed going as high as $6 trillion. Some Senate Democrats, including Manchin, believe it is too high. Budget Committee Democrats are expected to talk this week to try to hash out more details of the budget resolution that lays out the instructions for the Democratic-only bill.

Whatever they decide, it will be too much for all the wrong programs and payoffs.

He is very deceptive.

Remember when Manchin first ran for office, and he shot a hole through an Obamacare flyer? Then he voted for Obamacare and Obama’s extreme gun control regulations. Manchin is the man who said, “due process” is killing us in reference to red flag laws.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden told stakeholders involved in gun control during a conference call in 2013 that President Obama will implement new executive orders to restrict guns. It was a day after the Senate rejected the Manchin-Toomey bill that would have implemented universal background checks for gun purchases in the United States.

Related

















