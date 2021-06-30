Manchin just did the inevitable — his first ‘cave’

What a shock. Joe Manchin is all-in on a Democrat-only infrastructure bill. He just needed to pretend he was a moderate negotiating with the intransigent Republicans.
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D), during an interview with MSNBC, said that he had been assuming since “day one” that Democrats would have to use reconciliation.
Reconciliation is a budget process that allows a party to bypass a 60-vote legislative filibuster to pass a larger [human] infrastructure bill.
“We’re going to have to work it through reconciliation, which I’ve agreed that that can be done. I just haven’t agreed on the amount, because I haven’t seen everything that everyone is wanting to put in the bill,” Manchin said on MSNBC.
The bill is very socialist and will greatly increase inflation.
Manchin added that the Senate can “go through the process” on putting together a larger package that includes so-called human infrastructure knowing that Democrats will “probably have to go to reconciliation and then do what we can afford to do.”
Manchin was working towards his inevitable cave. He is no moderate but he is a fraudulently moderate senator. He always votes with the far-left eventually on anything important.
Manchin’s comments come after he told reporters last week that he viewed a Democratic-only reconciliation bill as “inevitable,” handing a significant boost to Democrats’ strategy.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has proposed going as high as $6 trillion. Some Senate Democrats, including Manchin, believe it is too high. Budget Committee Democrats are expected to talk this week to try to hash out more details of the budget resolution that lays out the instructions for the Democratic-only bill.
Whatever they decide, it will be too much for all the wrong programs and payoffs.
He is very deceptive.
Remember when Manchin first ran for office, and he shot a hole through an Obamacare flyer? Then he voted for Obamacare and Obama’s extreme gun control regulations. Manchin is the man who said, “due process” is killing us in reference to red flag laws.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden told stakeholders involved in gun control during a conference call in 2013 that President Obama will implement new executive orders to restrict guns. It was a day after the Senate rejected the Manchin-Toomey bill that would have implemented universal background checks for gun purchases in the United States.
We knew 2 months ago that reconciliation was to be used. The senate sergeant at arms stated that 2 more reconciliation bills would be allowed. The Manchin position against removing the filibuster which was widely covered in the media was a diversion. Lots of gullible conservatives championed Manchin as a hero. They must not read much.
Mitch sent in the best Trump hating senators he could find to negotiate this bill with the democrats. This continues his long history of conceding to the dems. He now has a bill which is claimed to be bipartisan. He can then do his pretend act and criticize the use of reconciliation, though he knew the outcome from the start. So, he gets the result he wanted, more reckless spending, while acting to be against it. He is easy to figure out. It’s those same gullible conservatives who imagined Manchin was a hero that think Mitch is on their side.
Mitch has botched everything, including his recent major botch of the Georgia senate races. The party is a certain failure with hi as a “leader”.