47 shot, 7 dead in Chicago this weekend, great job Lori

Mayor Lori Lightfoot never assumes any responsibility for the shootings and murders in Chicago. If she is not responsible as she would have us believe, should we then compliment her for a job well done? Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, yet the shootings are out of control. It’s safer in Kabul.

There are 59 active gangs and more than 70,000 gang members in Chicago. Yet, Lightfoot blames the federal government, claiming they need a federal strategy on reducing the number of guns. Meanwhile, the federal government did offer to help Chicago and she refused the help.

Also, criminals who commit gun crimes get right out of jail.

47 SHOT, 7 DEAD

This weekend 47 were shot and 7 died, ABC 7 reported. A teen was shot standing in a park, another teen, a 14-year-old was killed while standing on the street. His family said, “I’m sick of it. I’m tired of it. We talk about Black Lives Matter, but I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in the streets,” said Erikka Gordon, the boy’s aunt.

The boy was the brother of a boy recently killed.

Three women were shot in the Avalon Park. One of the women died. The other two, 28-year-olds, are in fair condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck and died after an argument.

During the Fourth of July weekend, 87 people were shot and 17 died, 13 of those were minors.

Meanwhile, New York City is on the way to Chicago, especially in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

DeBlasio is a FAILURE in every sense of the word. The only Mayor in America where the people have a petition to have him removed. An honorable profession in the NYPD has been destroyed by one man who simply hates cops. https://t.co/MJg8eih6RA — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020

We are starting to see Blue Lives Matter rallies. This one was in Nassau County:

“Tell My Family I Love Them” – Murdered Toledo Police Officer Dia 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/OCh0gigNpG — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020

There was a Blue Lives Matter rally in Manhattan recently:

Today, in Dyker Heights, NY, residents were holding a #BlueLivesMatter rally when as usual the Black Lives Matter screamers had to disrupt it. They call us racists. They call us white supremacists. But, who cares, cause #BlueLivesMatter always#MAGApic.twitter.com/0KjPIKF1SS — Defend The Police (@laura4USA) July 11, 2020