Lake Orion couple arrested for pulling guns on screaming mother give an interview

The Lake Orion couple, who were arrested after the wife pulled a gun on a screaming, cursing mother with two daughters, was interviewed by The Scoop.
In the video, it looks like the mother and daughters, accusing the couple of racism, deliberately set the couple up and the couple reacted. But who am I to say?
The couple was charged with felonious assault and face four years in prison. The husband lost his job.
You can read the story on this link, watch the video, and then watch the interview below:
As John Wayne said: If you are gonna’ be stupid, Pilgrim, ya’ gotta’ be TOUGH !!
IF anyone reading this who has – or is carrying a weapon – even INSIDE your own home….YOU HAVE TO KNOW THE LAWS ABOUT YOUR GUN AND YOUR STATE (or even City).
Don’t be stupid – don’t YOU go to jail for breaking a gun law you don’t even know about! This is in the news daily – and will become more common as more people feel the need to play a TV Cop or TV Homeowner to protect themselves….
Can you shoot someone on your property? Sometimes. In someplaces. In certain situations. But NOT in other situations. NOT other times. NOT other places.
Please people – don’t be stupid – don’t be emotional. KNOW YOUR LOCAL LAWS…..
And how you FEEL about using a weapon has NO BEARING on the law and to the Judge.