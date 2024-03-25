484 “Newcomers” on Terror Watchlist Came via Canada Last Year

The people here that we’re seeing, for the most part, they’re trying to find that seam. They’re trying to find that vulnerability and come into the United States without detection. ~ Erik Lavalee, Border Patrol Agent in Charge, Beecher Falls, Vermont

According to CBS News, in the last year, U.S. Border Patrol agents said they have arrested record numbers of migrants trying to cross the northern border of the United States, many of them through the remote crossroads where Canada meets New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York.

“It was a flood we had never seen before. It was an exponential shift, something we were not expecting, and it just hit us hard,” said Erik Lavallee, the Border Patrol Agent in Charge of the U.S. Border Patrol Beecher Falls Station in Vermont, reports CBS.

Lavallee works in what the Border Patrol calls the Swanton Sector, 295 miles of tough and varying border terrain across the five eastern counties of New York, all of Vermont, and all of New Hampshire. This remote area has rolling fields soaked with melted snow, streams, and forests.

In his nearly two decades in the sector, Lavallee said he has never experienced this kind of migrant surge.

In fiscal year 2023, Swanton Sector agents arrested roughly 7,000 migrants [the final report is 10,000 that they know about in one sector] trying to cross the border illegally. That is more than the previous 12 years combined.

Border Patrol said they have arrested individuals from 66 different countries, including India, Bangladesh, Haiti, and Venezuela. Roughly 49 percent of those arrested came from Mexico., writes CBS.

Lavallee said most of the migrants they are seeing are men traveling without families, although the Border Patrol does still see family units. He said many are involved in human smuggling.

Multiple Organizations Are Trafficking

“We know there are multiple organizations that are utilizing Canada to smuggle individuals into the United States,” Lavallee said.

The Border Patrol covering the northern border is also seeing people on the terror watchlist. In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol apprehended 564 people on the terror watchlist. Of them, 484 were encountered on the northern border. Another 103 were found crossing through the north in fiscal year 2024.

Lavallee said one of the reasons is Canadian foreign policy. Up until recently, Canada did not require Mexicans and some other foreign nationals to have travel visas to fly to the country, only requiring an electronic authorization form.

“For a very minimal fee, they would be able to enter the country as a tourist,” Lavallee said. “Some folks, utilizing the ETA program, were being arrested here in the United States for illegal entry within 24 hours of their landing in Canada.”

Canada changed that and now requires a visa to enter from Mexican citizens. Obviously, non-Mexican citizens coming from Mexico can still get in without a visa.

Lavallee also said some migrants [illegal aliens] he encounters have a different strategy for entering the country than those coming to the southern border.

Terrorists, Combative, Assaultive

“Here, we’re not seeing the same prevalence of individuals requesting either asylum or wanting to be caught. The people here that we’re seeing for the most part, they’re trying to find that seam. They’re trying to find that vulnerability and come into the United States without detection,” Lavallee said.

After a background check, they’re released into detention centers and eventually released into communities.

“We have seen some of the smugglers when they’re attempting to run, they’re ramming Border Patrol vehicles or other law enforcement vehicles as well as actual combative and assaultive individuals,” Lavallee said. “It may just be a matter of time before we face some serious repercussions and serious issues.”

How many haven’t they caught?

The Southern Border is coming to the North.

Terrorists and others who want to escape detection come through the north, largely unguarded.

US border apprehensions: Southern Border: 119% increase

(Feb ‘22: 159,170 —> Feb ‘24: 189,922) Northern Border: 939% increase

