Hunter has ties to the Wuhan Virology lab



















The National Pulse uncovered a trail of investments that tie President Biden’s son Hunter Biden to EcoHealth Alliance, a “charity” the funneled millions in dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The firm led by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), was part of a ‘consortium’ of viral pandemic tracking companies through its investments in Metabiota.

Hunter Biden is the Managing Director.

“Financial reports reveal that RSTP led the company’s first round of funding, which amounted to $30 million,” Winters reports. “Former Managing Director and co-founder of RSTP Neil Callahan – a name that appears many times on Hunter Biden’s hard drive – also sits on Metabiota’s Board of Advisors.”

“Since 2014, Metabiota has been a partner of EcoHealth Alliance as part of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) ‘PREDICT’ project, which seeks to ‘predict and prevent global emerging disease threats’,” the Pulse’s report continued.

THE BIDENS LOVE THE CCP

It appears, from documents and statements by Hunter’s former partner Tony Bobulinski, that the Bidens, including Joe, have taken a lot of money from the Chinese Communist Party. They owe them.

Tony Bobulinski is a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Joe’s brother Jim in a China scheme to sell Joe’s name and influence.

Mr. Boblulinski confirmed for the NY Post that he was one of the recipients of the May 13, 2017, e-mail published by The Post eight days ago. That e-mail, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.”

Sources have said the “big guy” was Joe Biden. Matter-of-factly, Bobulinski states that the “e-mail is genuine” and that the former vice president is “the big guy.”

During the Democratic primaries, Biden mocked the idea that the Asian power is a threat, saying, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.”

When Trump blocked flights from China during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden accused him of “xenophobic fear-mongering” and labeled the president a “racist” for calling the disease the “Wuhan virus.”

