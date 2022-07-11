4Chan Leak from Hunter’s Phone Has Dad Listed as PedoPeter

The 4chan community claims to have hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud account and have new data, not what we have seen from the laptop from Hell. We don’t know if that’s true but they sure seem authentically Hunter. It’s allegedly 500GB of new horrors.

Screenshots purporting to be from Hunter’s phone and computer were being posted on 4Chan’s main political forum late Saturday night.

The administrators removed them once they realized what was going on.

There are new foul pictures and more vulgar, insane conversations. In one text exchange with then-girlfriend Hallie, his late brother’s wife, he accuses her of calling him an “abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies.” (we corrected the spelling)

Is he? Nothing would surprise us.

Just imagine if this was one of Donald Trump’s children. We listed what we thought wasn’t too perverted below. There’s a lot of porn on Hunter’s phone.

Twitter’s playing whack-a-mole with the leaked info as it pops up. Joe’s handle was Peter Henderson, the name of a Tom Clancy character in his Jim Ryan novels. Henderson is a KGB mole who infiltrates the US government. The first thing we thought of was Biden saying a while back that they had the best election fraud organization.

Joe’s son had him saved to his computer as Pedo Peter. In the second clip, Hunter has Mom and PedoPeter on his phone next to their number.

Okay, now this one requires immediate attention. He’s face timing and there is a girl next to him on the bed tied up with a bag over her head as he eats. Therefore, wonder no more why the USA is going to hell in a handbasket.

URGENT🔞🔞 #4chan #HunterBiden. This photo of Hunter Biden on a FaceTime call with a girl tied up and a bag over her head as he eats a sandwich should give you an idea of ​​the magnitude. pic.twitter.com/KffwsDdQY6 — The informant (@theinformantofc) July 10, 2022

So, okay, we found one case that justifies a Red Flag Law.

Is he a racist like Daddy Joe?

Is there something to this then?

Hunter, who refers to himself as very smart, can’t read accurately.

Maze made the most of this.

China held a parade today to thank Joe Biden for the oil he sent them from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. pic.twitter.com/WSM5bIldBs — Maze (@mazemoore) July 10, 2022

