What We Know So Far About Hunter Biden

Possible corruption by Joe Biden and his son Hunter has been overshadowed by media attacks on the President. The media has the benefit of special First Amendment protections to serve as watchdogs. They are failing miserably.

Joe Biden is on tape bragging about extorting Ukraine and his corruption is mostly ignored by the media. Even worse than that is the anonymity his son Hunter enjoys.

Hunter Biden needs to be accountable. The media keeps referring to the middle-aged man as a “kid.” He’s hardly that.

Once his father became Vice President, Hunter and Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz, and Heinz family friend Devon Archer engaged in some sketchy business dealings. It did concern the Obama people when Joe was screened for the role of Vice President, but Joe told people to stay away from his family.

In August, the New York Times wrote, “[Biden] exploded when campaign researchers began asking questions about the private life of his family, especially his younger son, Hunter.”

After Mr. Obama picked Mr. Biden, campaign researchers uncovered potential public relations problems stemming from Mr. Biden’s son Hunter, including complications from his lobbying work and indications of marital, legal and substance-abuse problems. When an Obama campaign official flagged the issue, Mr. Biden grew angry and warned, “Keep my family out of this.” The issue was dropped, according to a person involved in the vetting process. Hunter joined the U.S. Naval Reserve at age 43, three years beyond the age limit, and he admitted to past drug use. But his father was Joe Biden so he asked for and received waivers. On his very first day on the job, he tested positive for cocaine and was separated from the navy.

A New Yorker piece details Hunter’s troubles during his addiction years. He was held at gunpoint while trying to buy cocaine from homeless people, crashed a rental car, and returned his second rental with a crack pipe and his ID inside. The police couldn’t prove that it was his, so Hunter didn’t face any consequences in his tortured life.

His love life is less than successful. His divorce was bitter and his first wife is bitter to this day. He then had an affair with his dead brother Beau’s widow and went on to marry his current wife within weeks of meeting her. Hunter didn’t invite his father to the wedding.

What we have heard most are the stories of his dealings in Ukraine with the worst oligarch/mobster in Ukraine, the owner of Burisma, a natural gas company. Hunter cannot speak the language, had no background in Ukraine, and no knowledge or experience in natural gas. The only logical reason for his hiring is to gain influence with his connections. The job was offered immediately after he was kicked out of the navy.

As then-Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry were spearheading many deals with China, their sons were raising money from there for an investment fund.

Hunter Biden, Archer, and Kerry dealt directly with Red China as Joe Biden was VP and John Kerry was secretary of state.

Author of Secret Empires Peter Schweizer has done extensive research on the shady dealings of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz. He is now beginning to release the documents he used to write the book.

In the documents, it is clear that Hunter was involved in the sale of a U.S. company to China which had potential military applications. It is also clear that Hunter and his partners were not passive bystanders. They were fully involved.

As all this was going on, the Vice President was very active in Ukraine and China. He was the go-to guy for these two nations. Hunter appeared to benefit from his father’s position. There is no evidence at this point that Hunter broke the law, but the optics are terrible. Actually, it’s more than the optics, it is corrupt. Corrupt is not necessarily illegal.

