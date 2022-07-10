Six Million People a Year Expected to Enter the US Illegally

The US Supreme Court overturned President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants who claim asylum. Joe Biden, our globalist president will end the policy. It is the death knell for the United States as we know it. It will mean Democrats have their permanent electoral majority.

In an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s show, Sunday Morning Futures, Maria asked Texas Governor Abbott what he expects once the Remain in Mexico policy is ended.

“So this is going to be a total disaster,” he said as he proceeded to do the math — six million will come each year.

“Let me just give you the numbers provided by the Biden administration. They predicted that after the elimination of these policies we should have about 18 thousand people coming across the border illegally, per day. Extrapolate that for an annual basis and you’re going to have over six million people coming across the border a year. To put this in context the largest city in the state is Houston. We will have about one Houston coming across the border every year.”

THE NEW TOTALITARIAN USA

The new USA will be a Democrat totalitarian USA. People like George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Bill Gates will call the shots. Rest assured that it will be a country without a Bill of Rights. No guns, no free speech, no privacy, no due process, two-tiered Marxist justice will prevail.

At the same time, CRT and 1619 will be the education the immigrants receive to make certain they hate citizens and the country.

Immigration is a good thing but massive immigration without vetting is not. We have drugs, sex trafficking, dead aliens and Team Biden does not care. And we have sanctuary cities to protect all the criminals and terrorists as they pour into the country.

This is an invasion.

Watch (via Sunday Morning Futures and Gateway Pundit):

