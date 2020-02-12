4th prosecutor resigns over Stone! They won’t tolerate a 3-4 year prison sentence

Four prosecutors have now resigned from the Roger Stone case. It has already presented problems for the Attorney General, starting with the Senate Minority Leader. The manipulative senator from New York, Chuck Schumer, is demanding the Inspector General immediately investigate the situation.

Earlier we reported that the top brass at the DOJ were “shocked” that prosecutors handling the Stone case had recommended Monday night that Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentence the sickly 67-year-old Stone to between 87 and 108 months in prison.

The prosecutors insisted that Stone violated the judge’s social media gag orders post-sentencing, meriting a sentence much longer than the 15-to-21 months the defense said was advisable under the federal guidelines.

THE RE-FILING MADE THE PROSECUTORS ANGRY

The government argued in an updated filing that while it was “technically” possible to argue Stone deserved the severe sentence for threatening physical harm to a witness [a threat the alleged victim said did not make him feel threatened], it would violate the spirit of the federal guidelines.

Typically, this type of sentence “applies in cases involving violent offenses, such as armed robbery, not obstruction cases.” They also argued that Stone’s “advanced age, health, personal circumstances [his wife is deaf and relies on him], and lack of criminal history,” suggests a milder penalty.

Using less severe guidelines would warrant a range of 37 to 46 months.

So, basically, the prosecutors won’t accept 3 to nearly 4 years. They insist on 7 to 9 years for a man 67 years of age over a threat that was just blather and was not taken seriously by the alleged victim and his dog. Stone threatened the witness’s — a former friend’s — dog.

A senior DOJ official confirmed to Fox News that senior leadership officials were told there would be a milder sentence.

A senior DOJ official confirmed to Fox News that senior leadership officials there made the call to reverse the initial sentencing recommendation, saying the Monday evening filing was not only extreme but also substantially inconsistent with how the prosecutors had briefed DOJ leadership they would proceed on the case.

Allegedly, they told the top prosecutor of the severe punishment they were going to recommend who, in turn, did not tell the brass.

THE DEEP STATERS WHO RESIGNED

Assistant US Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington D.C., Jonathan Kravis, resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney in a filing with Jackson. Another prosecutor, Aaron Zelinsky, also filed a notice with the court that he was leaving his position as a special prosecutor with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, although he would remain as an assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore.

Prosecutor Adam Jed then withdrew from the Stone case as well. Michael Marando later announced he was off the case. Whether they resigned their positions is unclear. It would seem so.

Kravis, Zelinsky, and Jed were on the Mueller Russia-Trump collusion team.

The fact is that the FBI would not have had Stone in their sights on the original process crimes if they hadn’t hunted him for a Wikileaks crime he never committed. Stone’s problem is his big mouth, his stubborn nature, and lies he told hacks in the House. They are giving him a life sentence for it. Meanwhile, Democrats in my state are releasing murderers onto the streets.