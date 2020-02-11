Jussie Smollett Indicted on Six Counts Tied to False Reports

Actor Jussie Smollett is once again facing charges in Chicago in connection to a January 2019 police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, NBC News reported.

At the time, the Trump-hating Smollett claimed it was a MAGA attack. After the fake attack hit the news, two candidates for President, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris claimed it was like a hanging. They used it to advance their candidacies. Smollett had campaigned with Harris.

Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on six disorderly conduct charges on Tuesday, according to the office of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

The 37-year-old actor is already facing a $130,000 lawsuit with the city of Chicago, the cost of the resources police and prosecutors claim covers the cost of some of the investigation.

“A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime,” the office said in a statement Tuesday.