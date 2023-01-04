McConnell Loses 5th, 6th Rounds, 7th Round of Voting at 8 pm

The fifth round of voting is over, and so is the 6th. McCarthy lost again. Byron Donalds received 20 votes again. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries got 211 votes since one Democrat voted ‘present’ to let the process continue in the 5th round.
The needle isn’t moving. Rep. Boebert told Donald Trump to tell McCarthy he doesn’t have the votes.
A 7th round of voting is scheduled for 8 pm.
McCarthy’s idea is to call the minority “legislative terrorists.” That’ll work, Kevin, keep it up, and you’ll convince more people you are a big, fat LOSER.
It’s getting very tiresome hearing Newsmax and Fox complain about this democratic process. Shut up, Newsmax. Fox should shut up too.
The conference is heading for a 7th vote. Why? McCarthy doesn’t have the votes. Give it up.
Many Republicans in the conference feel McCarthy is being mistreated, and any talk of taking McCarthy’s name out of contention is nonsense. Congresspeople keep saying Kevin McCarthy has earned the position. He has worked hard raising money and made some concessions. However, he’s been mediocre when fighting for the causes Republicans allegedly represent.
We’ll see how it goes. It isn’t helping that most of the Republicans in the conference are trashing the 20 holdouts. They claim it’s hurting Republicans, and the holdouts are acting like children.
That doesn’t win friends or change minds. IMHO, the people hurting the conference are the Republicans bashing the holdouts.
McCarthy steamrolls conservatives to get bills passed Democrats love.
Weeks ago, we saw the Senate GOP led by Mitch McConnell steamroll the American people with a bloated $1.7 TRILLION dollar omnibus
We have to change our ways or we will not survive. pic.twitter.com/3Ndu1Npbn2
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 4, 2023
Here’s McConnell falling all over himself to welcome socialistista Biden to Kentucky while all this is going on.
He traveled to Kentucky with Joe. That’s so cute.
Well, I just watched about a minute of Newsmax and became even more infuriated with what Doug Collins had to say. Ryan spoke of “repealing” Obamacare and Collins says the public “believed” it. Then Collins makes the statement, “it couldn’t be done”. WHAT! What the hell did he mean by that. Why couldn’t that be repealed. The obvious question to Collins should have been why couldn’t Congress repeal that legislation. The Republicans controlled it all. It’s as if there is something all politicians don’t want the public to know about the workings of government.
This is the best thing that has happened in DC in 3 years.
The sabotage of the elections by the corrupt RINOs gave 19 decent people the chance to block Mc.
I hope for an effort to attract dem votes, so that the party rebellion increases. Mc drops like a rock if the effort to get dem votes materializes.
MTG and others bluffing are betting their futures on this, dem votes electing Mc or repub votes electing Jeffries will ruin them. These bluffers may be more than just bluffers, they may be participants.
Let the party burn to the ground. Both parties’ suck! I’m so done with the DC club.
Maybe it’s time to start doing like Democrats. Influential people could start whispering that the McCarthyites will be ‘targeted’ for voting Against the First Black Speaker of the House.
Maybe it’s time for some European style democracy. Let the fists fly.
I prefer these commentators during the process.
