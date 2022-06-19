5-Fold Increase in Myocarditis in Vaccinated Kids 12-17

Sen. Ron Johnson wants to know why they are pushing the COVID vaccine on babies after finding out that there is a 5 fold increase of myocarditis in vaccinated children, ages 12-17. We also don’t know the long-term safety profile.

The reason is clear. The vaccine companies are unaccountable. Hiding under the “experimental” label leaves them immune from lawsuits and they can’t be prosecuted criminally.

Watch:

FDA official Dr. Peter Marks says vaccinated kids have a 5 fold increase of myocarditis. Why on earth are they pushing the COVID vaccine on babies? We still don’t know the long-term safety profile of these vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Ya3jdR3zRl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 16, 2022

Myocarditis much higher than the original CDC estimates as shown in the evidence we reviewed on set. Outpatients should not be generating ICD codes unless they are seeking care for that new problem. Only way to avoid heart damage is to say “no” and move on in life. pic.twitter.com/i9P4SHBtka — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) June 12, 2022

World needs to hear evidence-based analysis: 1) not clinically indicated, 2) not medically necessary, 3) no RCT demonstrating clinical benefit, 4) Failed real-world studies, 5) no assurances on long-term safety, rather all data on Spike protein exposure concerning. @WCH_Org pic.twitter.com/z0cUb0qTHz — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) June 19, 2022

No Other Nation Is Giving This “Experimental” Vaccine to Babies

Eight countries give the vaccine to children as young as 2, but no younger, and the vaccine they use is not mRNA. They use a more traditional vaccine.

China gives its non-mRNA vaccine to children ages 3 and older. Hong Kong, Bahrain, Chile, Argentina, and the UAE give the Chinese non-mRNA vaccine to children 3 and up. Cuba and Venezuela give the non-mRNA Cuban vaccine to children ages 2 and up, the Business Insider reported in April.

Related