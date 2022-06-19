5-Fold Increase in Myocarditis in Vaccinated Kids 12-17

Sen. Ron Johnson wants to know why they are pushing the COVID vaccine on babies after finding out that there is a 5 fold increase of myocarditis in vaccinated children, ages 12-17. We also don’t know the long-term safety profile.

The reason is clear. The vaccine companies are unaccountable. Hiding under the “experimental” label leaves them immune from lawsuits and they can’t be prosecuted criminally.

No Other Nation Is Giving This “Experimental” Vaccine to Babies

Eight countries give the vaccine to children as young as 2, but no younger, and the vaccine they use is not mRNA. They use a more traditional vaccine.

China gives its non-mRNA vaccine to children ages 3 and older. Hong Kong, Bahrain, Chile, Argentina, and the UAE give the Chinese non-mRNA vaccine to children 3 and up. Cuba and Venezuela give the non-mRNA Cuban vaccine to children ages 2 and up, the Business Insider reported in April.


