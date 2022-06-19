Biden’s Inflation Solution: Drug Prices & Taxing Corporations

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday said the White House is hoping to make progress on legislation to lower prescription drug prices and other costs “in the coming weeks.” Biden is also pushing for a tax on corporations.

Deese told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that fighting high inflation levels is the top economic priority.

Good to know.

“Our focus is on what are the steps, what are the policies, that we can take,” Deese said. “And the single most impactful thing that we could do right now is to work with Congress to pass legislation that would lower the costs of things that families are facing right now.”

Trump already lowered prescription drug prices and Biden overturned it.

He’ll Solve Inflation by Taxing Corporations

Deese on Sunday also pushed for Congress to combat inflation by lowering the federal deficit through tax reform. Biden has pushed for a corporate minimum tax of 15 percent.

“If we can do a package like that and we can move forward in the near future, it will not only help in lowering prices, but it will send a signal to the markets and the global economy that the United States is really deadly serious about taking on inflation,” Deese said.

