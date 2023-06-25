The Morning After the Coup

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?
The CIA knew about the aborted coup for weeks, and many believe it was because they were instigating it. There is a story on the Internet that Ukraine and CIA agents met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the US offered him billions to launch a coup.
The episode is strange.
Putin’s speech and then diplomatic turn were backward. Diplomacy should have come first. He did get intel from it. He knows who some of his opposition is, and telegram users claim he’s rounding them up now.
Putin now knows the Chechens, FSB, army, and opposition party supported him, as did civilians. If the West thinks he’s in danger of a coup, and that’s what they’re working towards, that’s a mistake.
However, Prigozhin was able to make his way to Rostov and take over the defense ministry headquarters without resistance. Rostov has a lot of Wagner Group supporters. Russian media said Prigozhin downed a few helicopters. Then he made is way to Moscow, with nothing stopping him.
Did it make Putin look weak or incompetent? Who knows. We don’t know what is going on. Accepting a peaceful resolution could make him look like a peacemaker.
Where is Prigozhin now? He’s in Belarus, at the border, near Kyiv, allegedly still with his men.
THE COLORFUL MR. PRIGOZHIN
As an aside, we should take a brief look at who Prigozhin is.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is a colorful character who was Putin’s chef and took a turn at writing children’s books. Born in Leningrad in 1961, he was a ski master by 1981. He stole in his early 20s and went to prison for nine years. Yevgeny then became a hot dog seller and on to restaurants. He fed the Russian Military for $1.2 billion per year. Coup man is rich – very – with a jet and a yacht. He only started the Wagner Group mercenaries in 2014. The Wagner Group founder boasted that he interfered in the US election.
The one thing I can’t get my head around is all these Americans, mostly Democrats, even in the media, cheering Prighozhin on. He slaughtered thousands of Ukrainians and Europe fears him more than Putin.
As for the future, people are predicting his imminent death, and that does seem likely. However, we don’t know what the hay went on, especially during negotiations. We don’t know why Putin has given Prigozhin so much latitude. Prigozhin has been ranting that the Ukraine war was built on a lie and Putin did little.
Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov defended the reversal, saying Putin’s “highest goal” was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results.”
Until now, at least, Mr. Prighozhin is still alive. Here’s Prighozhin from last night:
Prighozhin seen her last night with his men. Putin allegedly said he let them go because of their service on the battlefield.
I don’t think Putin needs to build a case against anyone in order to eliminate them. Russian fighters must be frustrated that this war is taking so long. They didn’t count on the amount of support Ukraine would get from the west and Europe. What I’m amazed at is the rampant stupidity of the American public to support this criminal clown Zelensky and the Biden crime family as Biden gives away what will amount to close to a Trillion dollars for the war and the Ukraine country rebuild.. Biden must laugh at Americans for being so damn dumb.
Even with all that transpired, a case against Prygozhin would be quite difficult. None of his words actually constituted a coup against Putin or even offensive actions. He seems to have chosen his words very carefully and spoke of “justice”. The average person would listen and then “assume” what his intentions were, whether valid or not, and that is where a case would fall apart. Therefore the best that could be achieved is ‘exile’.
It was posted that his wealth has been lost on account of bad investments. Maybe he was attempting what Putin tried at the beginning of the SMO, into scaring Ukraine into negotiations. With his military force he certainly did hope for some type of capitulation.