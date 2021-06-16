5 watt bulb Biden overruled staff to remove sanctions against Nord Stream 2?



















The Washington Post reported Tuesday that President Joe Biden overruled Secretary of State Tony Blinken and other senior staff members in preventing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany from going forward.

The Post writes in the national security section: In almost immediately leveling economic sanctions against Russia and ruling out a major “reset” in relations, Biden has become the first U.S. president since the fall of the Soviet Union to enter office without seeking a new beginning with Moscow. Biden has also disagreed with some of his own aides and influential lawmakers in the Democratic Party who want a sharper break from the Trump era and a more aggressive response to Russia’s military provocations in Ukraine, cyber operations, and targeting of political opponents, including Russian exiles living in Western Europe.

Does the Post really believe that? Does anyone believe this man — who can barely function — overruled anyone? He isn’t capable. Even notecards are too much for him. What could be happening is they are getting ready to cancel him and put Kamala in his place. If not that, they’re up to something.

What we wish is that some reporter would ask if Biden still holds the code to the nuclear stockpile.

Are we just going to pretend that Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline doesn’t exist–even after Biden gave away our sanctions as a multi-billion dollar gift to Russia? https://t.co/5kvQBaB7qs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 4, 2021

Stunning. WATCH this. His answer should have been: “Yes, of course. He’s a KGB thug. …and I was wrong to give him a militiaman-billion dollar gift by waiving Nord Stream 2 sanctions.” https://t.co/zL3mSar6nq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2021

