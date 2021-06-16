The Cotton, Crenshaw Critical Race Theory Hot Line Has 100’s of Tips



















A pair of GOP lawmakers who launched a whistleblower campaign last month for active military members to report critical race theory in “diversity training” programs say they have received hundreds of tips.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who set up the tip line with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) in late May, made the revelation in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“We’ve received hundreds of whistleblower complaints about critical race theory being pushed on our soldiers. The problem is real — and worse than we thought.”

Cotton, and Crenshaw, both military veterans, have been outspoken in opposition to the Defense Department’s campaign to investigate “extremism” within its ranks.

Bishop Garrison has been appointed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to lead this witch-hunt. Why such a harsh term? Because Garrison is on record tweeting that all Donald Trump voters support racism.

Speaking to Austin at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Cotton confronted the Pentagon chief about the anti-“extremism” program and its ramifications on the forces.

“We’re hearing reports of plummeting morale, growing mistrust between the races and sexes where none existed just six months ago, and unexpected retirements and separations based on these trainings alone,” Cotton, a former Army captain, told Austin.

No wonder he and Congressman Crenshaw have gotten over 300 whistleblowers coming forward. We can be sure they’ll receive the same kind of adulation showered on President Trump’s cowardly, anonymous, and dubious tattletale.

Just kidding. These servicemen and women are putting it all on the line here God Bless them

