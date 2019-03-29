50% of Hispanics Say the President’s Doing a Good Job

The polls show that half of the Hispanic voters approve of the President.

Some 50 percent of Hispanics approve of the job he’s doing, according to the latest McLaughlin & Associates poll of likely general election voters.

We think that number could go up. Hispanics are far more conservative than these leftist Democrats.

In addition, Republicans are regaining their generic lead in the polls.

Maybe this will get Democrats to close the border. It seems Hispanics don’t want these gang members and other criminals pouring into their neighborhoods. They want to be safe too. Shocker!

“The results of this new national poll show that President Trump and the Republicans are poised to take advantage of the great opportunity afforded by the president’s vindication by the final release of the Mueller report,” they wrote in an analysis for Newsmax.

