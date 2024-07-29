500 Revolutionary Communists March in Philadelphia

On July 29, 2024, about 500 communists marched in Philadelphia, once the capital of the United States. They brazenly waved the hammer and sickle flags through the streets.

“Say hello to America’s communist generation,” tweeted the X handle of the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA) as it posted a video of some 500 party members marching in the eastern American city of Philadelphia.

Another RCA post on X said, “Join the party that will overthrow capitalism in our lifetime.”

They called billionaires “parasites,” and Elon Musk responded with an exclamation mark.

These aren’t just communists. They are the Revolutionary Communists of America. Antifa and Black Lives Matter often march with these people. Why has the Democrat Party covered for these people?

As Xi Van Fleet wrote on X:

“But it is more disgusting that we have Communists or Communist sympathizers on the highest level of our government, political parties, and institutions! These people don’t carry flags of hammer and sickle, but they have been working quietly and tirelessly to make America a Communist totalitarian state.”

Hundreds of communists aren’t the biggest problem. It’s the communists in the government.

Communists marched in Philadelphia today. Why don’t we give them what they’re asking for? We should create a program where communists can be traded to communist countries and we trade them for people there who want freedom. Do you like my proposal?pic.twitter.com/OjPB9pM2oL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 29, 2024

Take Kamala, for example. Trevor Loudon discusses Kamala’s communist ties.

Kamala Harris has *extensive* communist ties.

“Friends, I have conducted painstaking research into Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee. My findings reveal that Kamala Harris has extensive communist ties.

“As a political commentator, I have written numerous articles about Kamala Harris, detailing her activities when she was previously a presidential and vice presidential candidate. The evidence is clear: Kamala Harris is deeply connected to communist ideologies and individuals.

“From her parents’ involvement in a group that admired communist leaders like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara to her relationship with Willie Brown, a communist sympathizer, and her mentorship of individuals linked to Maoist communist groups, Kamala Harris’s background is deeply concerning.

“Kamala Harris was supported by Steve Phillips, a former Marxist-Leninist and member of the pro-Chinese communist group League of Revolutionary Struggle. Philips married into the wealthy Sandler family, using his connections and wealth to finance and support Harris’s political career, just as he did for Barack Obama, Cory Booker, Stacey Abrams and others.

“Furthermore, her political career has been supported by individuals with communist affiliations, including her current chief of staff and her husband, who works for a law firm with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Kamala Harris’s communist ties cannot be ignored. It is crucial that the American people are aware of the true nature of the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.

“The question is this: “What kind of America do we want to leave for future generations?”

“Stay informed, stay vigilant. The future of America is at stake.”

Kamala Harris has *extensive* communist ties. Friends, I have conducted painstaking research into Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee. My findings reveal that Kamala Harris has extensive communist ties. As a political commentator, I have written… pic.twitter.com/hwXI37oZeh — Trevor Loudon (@TrevorLoudon1) July 25, 2024

Where is the corrupt media?

Hundreds of protesters are marching in Philadelphia, carrying Communist flags. You think the media will show you this? pic.twitter.com/qlM8Yx7Unj — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 29, 2024