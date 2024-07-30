Big Brother Ford: Cars That Squeal to the Police

Here is one right out of 1984.

Ford is working on a patent for cars that will rat out other motorists for speeding. If a motorist exceeds the speed limit, the car will contact the police and automatically report them to them. Only a super liberal would want this car.

Are they going to wear Brown Shirts? It sounds like it could possibly be unconstitutional.

This is for real!

Is Ford trying to patent a way for its cars to report speeding drivers to the police? An article in Motor Authority notes that this patent application from Ford was filed on January 12th of 2023 — and just published 11 days ago by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In the application, Ford discusses using cars to monitor each other’s speeds. If one car detects that a nearby vehicle is being driven above the posted limit, it could use onboard cameras to photograph that vehicle.

A report containing both speed data and images of the targeted vehicle could then be sent directly to a police car or roadside monitoring units via an Internet connection, according to Ford. Using vehicles for speed surveillance would make cops’ jobs easier, as they wouldn’t have to quickly identify speeding violations and take off in pursuit, Ford notes in the application.

The automaker adds that it also means some of that work could be delegated to self-driving cars. They could be equipped to detect speeding violations.

Ford has also tried to patent a “night drive mode” that would limit vehicle speeds at night for everyone — including first responders.

This is the company working on a patent for repossessing itself if the owner doesn’t pay the bill. It will put the repo man out of business.

Watch: