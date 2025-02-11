US Taxpayers Fund Us Propagandizing Ourselves

We are paying ourselves to be propagandized by the far-left. People dug into USAID, the agency that provides a Universal Basic Income for the far left. They found that Politico was getting tens of millions of dollars from USAID as well as other federal funding. So, when we heard they couldn’t meet payroll, it was likely true.

It’s just a propaganda mill for the far-left Democrats.

It turns out that as many as 90% of Politico subscriptions were fake or taxpayer-funded.

I can tell you I don’t pay for several far-left newspaper subscriptions. After I canceled, they kept me on anyway. Please don’t trust the numbers they throw out.

The citizen investigators also found millions going to the NY Times and BBC, the British fake news publication. A whopping $473 million went to 4,291 media outlets worldwide.

American far-left Democrats are propagandizing the world with our hard-earned money. There is much more. Watch this clip:

