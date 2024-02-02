$53 Million in Pre-Paid Credit Cards for People Coming Illegally

The New York Post New York City will offer the surging migrant population $53 million worth of pre-paid credit cards.

That’s insane.

CBS Austin reports the initiative of the office of Mayor Eric Adams and Mobility Capital Finance aims to assist invaders with food expenses as they await authorization to work from the federal government to take jobs from Americans and lower wages.

Cards will only work at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Absurdly, they will be on the honor system on how to use the money.

Recipients must sign an affidavit swearing to use the funds only for food and baby supplies or risk being removed from the program.

Cards will be loaded with different amounts depending on the size of a family and whether they have income. A family of four could receive $1,000 monthly or $35 per day. Cards will be refilled every 28 days.

We’re sure there won’t be any fraud like them pretending they have more children than they actually have. According to some New Yorkers, they’re all wonderful people looking for a better life.

The program will start with 500 people and quickly end up with 15,000.

The word will go back to their home country and encourage more to come. If only the city and Mobility Capital Finance cared as much about the homeless Americans or veterans and the elderly in need of help.

Related