CBP Warns Against Violence as Trucker Convoy Heads for Eagle Pass

The media completely ignores the Take Back Our Border Trucker Convoy, which started out from multiple locations on Monday. They will meet in Eagle Pass, Texas tomorrow, and then pass through Arizona and conclude in California. Ali Bradley is covering it.

She said CBP put out a warning that violence would not be tolerated.

They wrote:

Threats of violence against law enforcement personnel and migrants are unacceptable, and CBP takes all threats very seriously. As such, we are taking appropriate and necessary actions to keep our employees and migrants in our custody safe. We will remain vigilant and continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners.

They’re more concerned about our replacements than citizens and legal residents.

Recently, Lara Logan wrote on X that the truckers should be very concerned. “Be aware – numerous sources indicate the federal govt is planning to try make this another fake “insurrection” and go after people in the convoy the same way they targeted people for exercising their constitutional rights on January 6th.. They are already tracing and tracking people through their phones, iPads, etc.”

Hopefully, that isn’t what is going on.

Logan also notes that they have removed the word “illegal” as a matter of globalist policy.

Illegal is more than just a word – it is a policy. By removing the term illegal from the conversation, they normalize the behavior, but more importantly. This is the language of the globalists who agreed in the UN 2018 Global Compact on Migration to make migration a “human right,” once again holding man-made rights over/above our sovereign god-given rights. Words matter.

She linked to a Tom Elliott clip.

.@RepJayapal on her opposition to a bill allowing for the deportation of illegals convicted of DWI: “Stop referring to people as ‘Illegals’” pic.twitter.com/CO65A5tlQl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2024

TAKE BACK OUR BORDER

The truckers are going against a globalist movement. The open borders is more than the action of a demented president.

TX: The “Take Back our Border” rally has already kicked off here in Quemado and the “God’s Army” convoy is still at least 30 minutes away. I just talked with Kinney County Sheriff Coe who is providing an escort through his county—He says there are at least 300 vehicles headed… pic.twitter.com/0mwnX4WvzW — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 3, 2024

Borders. Texas. Oklahoma. Truckers. Convoy. Patriot intel:#BREAKING There are approximately 2500 truck convoy making their way through Oklahoma on their way to Texas The convoy is expected to reach the Texas border at Eagle Pass today. pic.twitter.com/OGDF5BzOie — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) January 29, 2024

And we’re off! Thanks to the hard work of Uncle Ted, the convoy has gone from 1 truck to 5! #convoy #beep pic.twitter.com/SdXabjuoAP — Conald Rump (@realConaldRump) February 2, 2024

CANADA’S FREEDOM CONVOY IS BACK

In February 2022, four Canadian men were arrested on allegations that they conspired to kill Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers.

On January 30th, a huge convoy passed Lethbridge remand, where Chris Carbert, one of four men, is held. The other three are Jerry Morin, Chris Lysak, and Anthony Olienick.

Police found the four had a lot of weapons, and they believed the government was turning the country communist.

I don’t know what evidence the prosecutors have that these men are plotting to kill Mounties. They were held without bail.

A convoy of 235 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to the Coutts border crossing on January 30, 2023, as part of a wider campaign of support for the four accused.

Farmers forming hearts and creating solidarity, love and unity!! A threat to global establishment pic.twitter.com/uG2glSnTUC — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) February 1, 2024

In France, the police are arresting farmers and stealing their tractors as they continue to protest the globalist assault on farms. Farmers are blocking streets, and setting fires in the streets. The farmers throughout Europe are rising up against the globalist agenda.

What’s happening in Europe right now is gaining momentum as farmers continue rising up against crippling EU controls in the name of climate change. Tractors are now BLOCKING three highways between Belgium and the Netherlands. Other protests are ongoing in France, Lithuania,… pic.twitter.com/8ah4ybl64R — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 2, 2024

FRANCE: French farmers are now standing up to the destruction wreaked by the globalist Agenda 2030 and demanding an exit from the EU which is destroying their livelihoods with ‘climate’ laws.#NoFarmersNoFood pic.twitter.com/fYq4B2yX5j — David Kurten (@davidkurten) January 27, 2024

All across Europe Farmers are protesting the Climate Scam & associated legislation designed to bankrupt them in order for the State to consume their land for corporate backed interests. Countries protesting Climate Communism are:- France

Germany

Netherlands … pic.twitter.com/6hQ9IG7o1w — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 2, 2024

Farmers protesting in Europe at the moment. Netherlands, Scotland, France, Poland, Lithuania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Germany. Soon to be joined by England, Wales, and Ireland. This is a full scale rebellion that the public need to support. Tell your neighbours, tell your… pic.twitter.com/tYUPpiiMLk — DD Denslow (@wolsned) February 1, 2024

Related