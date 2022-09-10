53% Say those ‘At the top of the FBI’ are using it as Biden’s personal ‘Gestapo.’

A new Rasmussen poll found that 53% of voters polled say that people “at the top of the FBI” are using the agency as Biden’s personal “Gestapo.” Of the 50 or so subpoenas and warrants that went out from the DOJ to Trump supporters, one went to former top aide Stephen Miller. Allegedly it concerns the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The report comes from The New York Times. The Biden DOJ is also after the Save America PAC.

The sources were anonymous, but obviously, it has to be an illegal leak from the Justice Department.

Law is of no consequence to the Biden DOJ. Democrats who applaud these Stalinist tactics will rue the day. Eventually, they will come for them.

Miller has several lawsuits aimed at the DOJ for lawless activity as the head of America First Legal.

Dozens of people connected to the former president received subpoenas this week from a federal grand jury seeking information about Trump’s Save America PAC. According to the Times, they alleged plans to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the results of the 2020 election..

That’s how the Times phrased it. What they did was not illegal. The electors were never accepted.

The Save America PAC is very effective in getting America First candidates on the slate, so naturally, it’s a target

The federal grand jury also subpoenaed former White House political director Brian Jack, per the outlet.

Trump’s Save America PAC was formed days after the 2020 election was called for President Biden as the former president fundraised on his unfounded claims that the election was stolen.

Several junior and mid-level aides who served on Trump’s campaign or in the White House, Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, and the chief financial officer of Trump’s 2020 campaign have also received subpoenas seeking information related to the Save America PAC, the Times reported earlier this week.

All these leaks come from the Justice Department. It has to come from them.

The Biden DOJ is going after political opponents using a fake insurrection, that was a riot, as a cover.

Americans know what is going on, and we need to keep letting them. I do not believe most Democrats want this.

Update: Reports tonight of between 35-50 subpoenas being served and/or evidence being seized from former or current Trump supporters / officials by the FBI related to Jan 6th issues. Developing … https://t.co/c4s5nwucis — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 10, 2022

The onslaught against Judge Cannon has already begun. But reporters have ignored for years the obvious conflict of an Obama-appointed judge (Beryl Howell) with flagrant bias against Trump supporters signing off on GJ subpoenas targeting Trump, his associates, and his voters. pic.twitter.com/Dy8NmK3YmP — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 1, 2022

Related