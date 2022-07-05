54 Reportedly Shot in Democrat Chicago – Police Attacked

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. It was a very violent weekend for Chicago. Last weekend, 24 were shot and 2 were killed. This weekend, so far, 54 were allegedly shot.

There were nine people shot in Highland Park during an Independence Day parade, but that is separate and apart from the gang violence. Highland Park is a wealthy Jewish area. We don’t know the story behind that yet.

Police came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was seriously injured and hospitalized in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.

On Monday morning, a crowd was shooting fireworks at patrol cars. The crowd kicked and punched the vehicle a patrol car.

The perpetrators were gangs and random criminals.

Watch: Overnight in Chicago, street occupiers attacked @Chicago_Police police & even hurled an explosive at them. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/BoeU8nvOmC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2022

Haven’t seen crap like this since 2020. Before that I saw it in BAGHDAD, IRAQ. But this is relatively Harmless compared to what the THUGS do in Chicago: SHOOT AND KILL INNOCENT CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/MedtXfcA9R — G Raymond Kelly (aka Greg Kelly) (@gregkellyusa) July 4, 2022

Last night @ Cicero/Irving large crowd gathered 4 drag racing. CPD arrives & offenders attack Officer. Jumping on car/shattering windshield & opened doors throwing fireworks inside. They exploded & wrapped w/nails. Officer is hurt. There is no fear as CPD hands are tied.#twill pic.twitter.com/lWTsDi5ASz — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) July 3, 2022

REPORTER COVERS GANGLAND

Senior writer and reporter for Townhall, Julio Rosas covered the shootings in Chicago this weekend. As of this morning, we know at least 54 people were shot and 7 are reportedly dead in the pro-criminal Democrat city of Chicago.

BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

Multiple wounded people being loaded into ambulances following a shooting around the Woodlawn neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/swN9ChJOhs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

The sun has now set and in Garfield Park multiple people were shot. pic.twitter.com/Pf64TPV1qH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 2, 2022

