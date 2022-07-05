Leftist Bette Midler Flips Out Over the Left Erasing Women

Bette Midler just noticed that “they’re” erasing women. She tweeted: WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!

Does she think Republicans or Ultra MAGAs are doing this? Or has she become JK Rowling? We could see an apology tomorrow.

Ms. Midler is radical left and it seems unlikely that she would post this if she knew it was dinging the Left. A lot of Twitter commenters had the same reaction.

The radicals are accusing her of anti-inclusive trans language.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

The media is trying to get her back in line by claiming she’s disrespecting the trans community. That, of course, is utter nonsense.

Rory O’Neill, a gay rights activist and well-known drag queen who goes by Panti Bliss, implored Midler not to “fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense.”

We just love how drag queens are all called “gay rights activists” now.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Related