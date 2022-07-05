The Oil & Gas Association has a message for Joe Biden who made a fool of himself with the tweet below.

Whoever runs Biden’s Twitter page tweeted, “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

The response from the Association: “Working on it Mr. President. In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester…”

The Twitter trolls with few friends were tweeting things like, “When oil is down 20% and gas prices haven’t fallen, the American people know what’s going on – price gouging.”

The problem isn’t gouging. Joe Biden is the problem. He has done everything in his power to destroy the oil and gas industry with nothing to take its place. The latest is shutting down all ocean drilling and exploration. He has shut down a critical pipeline, crushed investment in oil and gas, and drastically over-regulated them. Then, Biden turns around and blames them as he attacks them.

When he’s not blaming them, he’s blaming Mom & Pop gas stations, Putin, and Trump, but never himself.

