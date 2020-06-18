55% think Biden has dementia, ‘the other 45% think the earth is flat’ ~ James Woods

Zogby International polled 1,007 “likely voters, asking them if they thought former vice president Joe Biden “is in the early stages of dementia.”

Only 55% said they thought he had dementia. The other 45% think the earth is flat, actor James Woods said.

“Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump’s job as president were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia,” the poll found.

“Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case.”

Some important subgroups did not believe the vice president has dementia. Men were 60/40 for dementia, women were 50/50, and people in medium-sized cities were 61/39 percent.

Voters in the suburb were 52/48 and large cities 55/45, suburban women 49/51, men in urban areas were 62/38 percent believed he had dementia.

“African Americans (43% more likely/58% less likely) were less likely than Hispanics (61% more likely/39% less likely) to think Biden was in the early stages of dementia.”

“The voters most likely to believe Biden was having cognitive issues were staunch Trump supporters; weekly Walmart Shoppers (64% more likely/36% less likely), weekly Amazon shoppers (67% more likely/34% less likely) and union voters (71% more likely/29% less likely).”

I guess Walmart shoppers are very smart.

It is extremely obvious that Joe Biden has some form of dementia. Anyone who doesn’t see it is either lying to the pollsters or not paying attention, or, as actor James Woods says, “And the other 45% think the earth is flat…”