Atlanta Mayor Bottoms tells Obama she will reform police in his vision

Former President Barack Obama penned an essay for Medium earlier this month which is essentially a call to arms for his followers. He never really left the presidency and told his far-left minions to take advantage of the death of George Floyd to completely redefine policing in the United States.

“The elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels,” Obama wrote. “It’s mayors and county executives that appoint most police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police unions. It’s district attorneys and state’s attorneys that decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately charge those involved in police misconduct. Those are all elected positions.”

Critically, voter turnout in these local elections “is usually pitifully low, especially among young people,” Obama said.

He wants every mayor to review the use of force policies with the community and reform them. Reform needs to be local, he said.

Atlanta Mayor Bottoms Answered the Call

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded in writing: “Atlanta accepts the challenge, Barack Obama. I will issue an Executive Order establishing a Commission of stakeholders and organizers to examine our use of force policies and call upon them to make recommendations accordingly. Thank you for your leadership.”

It’s too bad that as the leader of Atlanta that she needs his direction and can’t think independently. Her idea seems to be convicting police officers publicly without a trial and without any facts before they have due process as in the case of officers Rolfe and Brosnan.

If you will remember, it was Obama-Holder school discipline policies in place at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. It allowed the dangerous Nicolas Cruz to roam free, threatening to shoot up the school, until he finally did exactly that.

Barack Obama likes to pretend he created outstanding police reforms, including demilitarizing the police. He didn’t provide them with the equipment they said they needed. His reforms were mostly administrivia and unnecessary roadblocks.

Now he’s encouraging his radical left-wing youth to continue agitating and advertising Black Lives Matter, a radical communist organization, and they do:

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen young people in every corner of the country step up and become leaders. Through organization and mobilization, they’re showing us how we can sustain this momentum to bring about real change. https://t.co/UKnowQM2Lj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 11, 2020

In Columbia, Maryland, young people wielded social media to connect across boundaries, amplify voices, and enact some real change. https://t.co/RWcfVwdv4j — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 11, 2020

This young generation makes me optimistic about our future. By protesting, they’re speaking up and shining a light on injustice––and one way we can support them is to vote for people who’ll change the laws on every level.https://t.co/3Ng1IC73nY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 11, 2020

If you want to see racism, this is racism:

