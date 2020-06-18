Dr. Fauci insults Americans as anti-science ruffians who hate authority

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says some Americans don’t believe in science or authority.

Fauci was on the HHS podcast “Learning Curve” Thursday and insulted the American public as anti-science ruffians who hate authority.

“One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority,” he said.

“That’s unfortunate because, you know, science is truth,” he said. “It’s amazing, sometimes, the denial there is.”

Anyone who doesn’t social distance is an anti-vaxxer.

“I think the people who believe are people who understand and who have trust in someone who has a very, very long track record of always speaking the truth based on evidence,” he said, “and I’ve done that through six administrations.”

NO, IT’S FAUCI WE DON’T BELIEVE

Uh, Fauci admitted he lied about masks so Americans wouldn’t use up all the masks. It would leave nothing for hospital workers and other people in frequent contact with COV patients, he said.

He used the graphs and estimates of a quack in England and incompetents in Washington State.

Fauci was wrong on almost everything. That was the problem, he’s the problem, not science or authority. The man is an arrogant bureaucrat who needs some humility, self-reflection, and self-awareness.

With his latest comments, he is throwing red meat to the media. He’s making the rounds on the anti-Trump cable news once again insinuating his supporters are barbarians.

Listen: