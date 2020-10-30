57 officers injured in Philly, 212 ‘protesters’ arrested after Antifa/BLM riots

Philadelphia police say 212 people have been arrested and 57 officers were injured after a deadly police-involved shooting sparked ‘unrest,’ aka riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter for a third night across the city.

There will be no curfew in effect on Thursday night, according to the city. However, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urge all residents to remain home this evening unless travel is absolutely necessary, such as for work.

Philadelphia police and federal agents said they found a van containing low-grade explosives. Spokesman Rob Cucinotta of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the explosives and incendiary devices were found Wednesday night while the city was in the midst of an overnight curfew.

He said several people associated with the van found downtown was being investigated. Officials announced Thursday afternoon that multiple people were in custody. [They’re Antifa]

It’s more evidence that the riots are well-funded and well-organized.

The Philadelphia Police Department increased presence across the city and several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were deployed.

Philadelphia is run by people like DA Krasner, a Soros-funded communist. He claimed in July that it was the Proud Boys [who only go to protect people] and the handful of Boogaloo Bois, labeled far-right, causing all the violence. The truth is that communist anarchists, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and their offshoots, are the rioters by far.

These leftist Democrats like to blame QAnon also, but that is only an online group with no members whatsoever.

The Soros-funded Democracy Now interviewed the Soros-funded Krasner in July as he claimed Portland’s protesters’ are peaceful and Trump will put in poll watchers to terrorize the people of Philadelphia. President Trump asked the courts to allow neutral poll watchers into Pennsylvania but the state supreme court denied the request. You can watch Krasner and the deceitful host here, it’s downright Orwellian.

During the rioting in Philadelphia, the city passed an ordinance banning the use of tear gas by police:

Amid rampant BLM-inspired rioting and looting in Philadelphia, the City Council has passed a bill banning the use of tear gas by officers. https://t.co/FbcvtN3SaP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2020

Seattle’s peaceful protesters:

Vancouver:

“Hey you, right there, yea you! You’re a b*tch! You’re a b*tch! … you’re dumb as f*ck.” Antifa demonstrators are harassing and shouting obscenities at random officers guarding the crime scene; as the investigation continues in Vancouver, Washington. pic.twitter.com/tbwhOYyS7B — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 30, 2020

Communist Antifa and BLM in Portland:

BLM-antifa gather in front of the SE Portland police building and burn numerous flags in the street. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/B9INit5u6v — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2020

Wisconsin:

“We had to watch our dreams burn to the ground.” These Mexican immigrants were living the American dream with a popular ice cream shop in Kenosha, Wisconsin—until the BLM/Antifa riots destroyed everything. pic.twitter.com/3ZHoFfmwYB — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) October 30, 2020