Another Man Pummels a Woman in Olympics: Dishonorable Victory

The Olympic committee allowed two biological men to compete in the women’s boxing tournament. Neither man has ever met the qualifications to compete as a so-called trans woman.

The International Boxing Association itself noted:

On 24 March 2023, IBA disqualified athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships New Delhi 2023. This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition.

Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.

That didn’t stop the Olympic committee from allowing two biological men to compete. They didn’t meet the requirements to box (beat up) women on the world stage. They won an award that is now meaningless.

The first woman to get beaten (and end up with a broken nose) was Angela Carini. She lost to Imane Khelif.

KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS

The same thing happened today. A different day, a different fake woman.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting is the second man to fail a gender test and be barred from competing in the 2023 World Championships. He allegedly won in the Olympic boxing match against a woman. He left Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on the verge of tears.

Turdibekova REFUSED to shake hands with him. This Taiwanese man humiliated her. She was forced to fight him.

Good for her. He won a dishonorable victory.

Can’t we all agree on this one thing?

