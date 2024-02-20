6-Foot Male on Girl’s Basketball Team Injures Female Player

A girl’s high school basketball team forfeited a recent game after three players were injured, including one hurt during a play involving a 6-foot male player who said he was a female.
The Collegiate Charter School of Lowell, Massachusetts, forfeited on February 8 against the Kipp Academy at halftime. Kipp Academy has a girl’s team with a male player with facial hair who claims to be a female.
The player has allegedly received death threats, which has led to Kipp canceling their next game.
The game was allegedly forfeited because the young man falsely claimed he was a female, but the coach denied it.
This is utter nonsense and needs to stop.
You can pick him out. He’s very obviously a big male.
His play that caused the injury (snatching the ball using physical strength), is unremarkable and non-controversial in a men’s game. Her injury was caused by the mismatch in strength between men and women, which is why all sane people think it’s absurd to put mentally ill (gender dysphoria) men in women’s sports. Lunacy.
Including a man in a contact sport with females extends the problem from just plain cheating to physical abuse.
When you look at the total picture, the United States more and more looks like a huge asylum run by lunatics.
The video makes one want to throw up.