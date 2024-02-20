6-Foot Male on Girl’s Basketball Team Injures Female Player

A girl’s high school basketball team forfeited a recent game after three players were injured, including one hurt during a play involving a 6-foot male player who said he was a female.

The Collegiate Charter School of Lowell, Massachusetts, forfeited on February 8 against the Kipp Academy at halftime. Kipp Academy has a girl’s team with a male player with facial hair who claims to be a female.

The player has allegedly received death threats, which has led to Kipp canceling their next game.

The game was allegedly forfeited because the young man falsely claimed he was a female, but the coach denied it.

This is utter nonsense and needs to stop.

You can pick him out. He’s very obviously a big male.

