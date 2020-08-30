6 shot dining on the sidewalk in Chicago where black lives don’t matter

The Fire Department reports that at least six people were shot while they dined on the sidewalk in Democrat Chicago at Morgan Park at Lumes Pancake House. One died at the scene, Breaking 911 reported.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot can’t be located.

Six adults were shot as they ate outside under a tent the restaurant had set up, according to the Fire Department. This was in Chicago’s South Side.

One person was dead at the scene. Three others were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, and two more were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in fair-to-serious condition and in good condition.

Police said the person who was killed was a man and was the target of the shooting. A white-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots as he ate, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon. No one was in custody.

It was an execution and it sounds like gang violence.