President walking out on CBS interview is “very fake news”

President Donald Trump slammed ’60 Minutes’ host Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins reported Tuesday that Trump abruptly left his sit-down with Stahl after 45 minutes. Allegedly, he told the network he believed he had given them enough material. He didn’t return for a planned walk-and-talk with Vice President Mike Pence, according to the report.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said it’s “very fake news.

Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves? Lesley’s a bad example for mask wearing, Kaitlan – don’t follow her lead!!! https://t.co/tfNn59ljHC — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 20, 2020

After the interview, President Trump tweeted a video of Stahl at the White House, pointing out that she wasn’t wearing a mask. Stahl apparently criticized President Trump for not wearing a mask which is why he retweeted the video.

Stahl was reportedly interviewing Trump and Pence for a CBS episode to be aired on Sunday. Democrat nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will be included in the episode as well.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” Trump tweeted as he shared a 6-second video clip.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

President Trump appears to have a lot to say about this Stahl interview.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden”

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also slammed Stahl. She re-tweeted Trump’s 6-second video and writing, “This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?”

This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley? https://t.co/jOkiCEZSJT — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 20, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany re-tweeted Leavitt’s slam against Stahl. She also shared a photo of herself with Stahl:

Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President @realDonaldTrump has done for healthcare in the United States. She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, “I can hardly lift this‼️” pic.twitter.com/RSWrzKo1or — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 20, 2020