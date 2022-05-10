60 Million Abortions Later! Yelp CEO Says Abortion Saved Lives

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said — after 60 million abortions –“Beyond saving countless lives, Roe v. Wade was a singular moment that helped pave the way for women to pursue educational and professional opportunities at greater numbers over the past 50 years,” he said.

Yelp CEO: Why companies need to take a stand on reproductive rights,” published on fastcompany.com, Stoppelman contends that, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, women won’t stop having abortions, they’ll just turn to illegal, unsafe methods of abortion.

Since Disney was burned for its outrageous indoctrination stance, numerous companies are not offering statements about the leaked Supreme Court opinion.

Dozens of companies, including Walmart, American Airlines, and Disney, have yet to issue statements or comments to media.

The Business Roundtable said it “does not have a position on this issue.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce declined to comment, CNBC.

Microsoft, JPMorgan, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce all declined to comment.

For the moment, they have learned their lesson. However, you can see where they are headed when they feel they have the power.

