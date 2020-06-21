60 people shot, 9 fatally in Chicago by early Sunday

By early Sunday, so far this weekend, 60 people were shot, 9 fatally in Chicago. Last year, police shot and killed ten unarmed black people, six of them were attacking police at the time. We only care about the latter here in America.

Nine people have been killed, four of them minors, and 51 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

MANY INNOCENT VICTIMS

A 13-year-old girl, Amaria Jones, was killed and two other teens were wounded Saturday night in Austin on the West Side. She was inside her home at 8:50 when the shots were fired, one hit her neck.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointing at him and heard gunfire, police said. The younger boy was struck in the back and the older boy was struck in the leg.They are in good condition.

A 3-year-old boy, Mekay James, was fatally wounded about two hours earlier when someone opened fire at his father while they were driving in Austin. The father was believed to be the intended target.

Two teenage boys were killed just over an hour before that in South Chicago.

Jasean Francis, 17, and the 16-year-old were in an alley about 5:10 p.m. when a male suspect approached them and fired shots. Francis was shot in the back, chest, and hand while the 16-year-old was shot in the back and side. They died.

Two women who worked with a group called Mothers Against Senseless Killings to try to stop gun violence in their South Side Chicago neighborhood were killed by bullets that police don’t believe were intended for them on the same corner where they would often hand out food and bring children to play.

The gunfire on Friday night was instead meant for a man who is affiliated with a Chicago street gang and recently got out of prison, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

And this goes on more than 8 times for this one night.

THE REAL PROBLEM

The police weren’t doing it, white police aren’t causing this horror. It’s black men, mostly gang people, killing other black men.

A person is shot in Chicago every two minutes and forty-three seconds.

Instead of bashing cops for an extremely small problem, how about looking at the problems in Chicago, and it’s not guns, it’s gangs and poor environment.