We Must Prosecute the Billionaires Behind the Tesla Takedown

“It is time to arrest those funding the attacks. Arresting their puppets and paid foot-soldiers won’t stop the violence,” Elon Musk posted on X with a link to a video of screaming, raging communists menacing a man driving a Tesla Cybertruck.

He asked who these people are who are funding this.

Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests? https://t.co/QDjD9Gao8a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

These people are trying to destroy a great American company to further their leftist cause. They must be stopped legally. Arresting a handful of useful idiots won’t do a thing.

Thanks to a former Wall Street Journal reporter, we know who backs the Tesla Takedown and the 24+ organizations funding it. We know who they are.

Pathetically, USAID taxpayer dollars laundered much of the money to these communist and anarchist groups.

We need to stop pretending they’re liberals. They are creating an NGO-driven color revolution. I can’t imagine how obvious it has to be before Americans wake up. The NGOs receive money from leftist billionaires, the most infamous of whom is the Soros family.

Working with the Democrat Party, these radicals have organized 30 days of un-American “protests” beginning on March 29th. The astroturf movement is organized throughout the nation.

WATCH. I went to the Tysons, Va., #TeslaTakedown protest on Tyco Road for @FairfaxTimes last Saturday, locals calling on America to “deport @elonmusk,” and saw familiar faces from local Democratic Party activism. I documented identical messaging to protests nationwide and then… pic.twitter.com/t0dvMS9RSI — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 28, 2025

On Sunday morning, ex-Wall Street Journal journalist Asra Nomani responded to Elon Musk with the names of the people behind the Tesla Takedown. Let’s hope our current administration, Pam Bondi in particular, goes after them.

Thank you @zerohedge @TheZeroHedge Tyler Durden for writing about the new findings of our @DPearlProject database on the groups behind #TeslaTakedown. They share my UPDATE: 24 firms with revenues of at least $124 million are the protest organizers.https://t.co/jt2gayFILC — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 30, 2025

Go here to see the complete list that she continues to develop.

Zero Hedge, who reposted her report, should be thanked for his courage, and we should thank Ms. Nomani for her efforts and her bravery. The people listed are dangerous. They’re trying to transform America and rely on Americans remaining ignorant by shutting down free speech.

I am nobody and have been threatened by one of them.

Zero Hedge reports further:

24 organizations and counting are funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests and leading the very partisan propaganda campaign against Tesla, Tesla drivers, Tesla employees, Donald Trump, and you. See below to see all 24 groups with their revenues, involvement, tax ID numbers and other info.

These organizations have combined annual revenues of at least $124 MILLION and counting.

100% of the groups are aligned with the Democratic Party. At the protest on 3/29 at Tyco Road, in Tysons, Va., a photo I took of a “Virginia Democrats” sign in front of the Tesla dealership.

Most of these groups enjoy tax-deductible status as 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations, claiming they are “nonpartisan.” A few have PACs. The organizations have not returned requests for comment.

And More:

Yes, the Tesla Takedown is VERY well organized.

But to leave it simply there is drastic understatement.

The depths of orginization, structure and financing goes incredibly deep. So, back into this twisted web we go. Another big ole thread https://t.co/H9t8tsE6d7 — T Hicks (@T_HicksOfThe303) March 21, 2025

