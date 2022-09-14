68.4% of COVID Hospitalizations Are Fully Vaccinated

According to the CDC, the vast majority, 68.4% of people hospitalized with COVID from March 20, 2022, to May 31, 2022, were vaccinated. Another 44.1% had either a third dose or 1 or 2 boosters.

This information is from the CDC and a Dr. Panda report.

CDC researchers looked at data from the COVID-19 Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network when the Omicron BA.2 variant was prevalent (March 20, 2022 – May 31, 2022).

The first two shots – which are still required to be fully vaccinated – appear worthless. Yet, anyone who didn’t get the first two and just wants the booster might have to go back to the beginning and get all the shots. That’s a lot of spike proteins. The new boosters appear to last two months.

The decisions are based on politics.

Only 27.8 percent of people were unvaccinated. Partially vaccinated people were excluded.

Hospitalization rates among people over 65 increased threefold, and rates among people under 65 rose 1.7 times. (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Unsurprisingly, the CDC’s recommendation is to get all the shots.

The report also states: “Multiple nonpharmaceutical and medical prevention measures should be used to protect persons at high risk for severe SARS-CoV-2, regardless of vaccination status.”

If the vaccine works, why do we need all that? Why bother at all if you can end up in the hospital anyway? Unless you want to get all the boosters, original shots, and a booster every two months.

In any case, if 68.4% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized, why are those shots still forced on people?

