They Knew Extremists Were Coming to DC on J6

As early as December, there were multiple warnings of radical groups planning to riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The warnings were ignored completely.

The FBI, Homeland Security, US Marshals Service, and Metropolitan Police provided Capitol Police with information that extremist groups were planning to storm the Capitol.

Nothing happened.

“We analysts have been reporting for weeks that Patriot groups are commenting on social media their intentions to storm the U.S. Capitol with overwhelming numbers,” Officer Eric Hoar wrote in the Jan. 9, 2021 email to his bosses. “I don’t know what was occurring behind the scenes, but I hope that information was briefed with the veracity it deserved and not just a one-time Event Assessment.”

Hoar wrote he feared political considerations had overtaken security needs in the lead-up to the riot.

“The notion that valid intelligence is trumped by optics or political decisions is unacceptable and puts lives in danger,” he said. “This is a concept I’ve understood for a long time, and I know you are aware of this as well, and I hope its meaning is now OBVIOUS to ALL Officials, Commanders, and Stakeholders.”

The mention of optics is likely the House Democrat leadership refusing Nationa Guard because of how it would look.

Hoar was an investigative police officer and is now in Homeland Security.

The following are excerpts from the John Solomon, Just the News report.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS COLLECTED TESTIMONY FOR MONTHS

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) has taken testimony in private from several whistleblowers like Hoar. However, he did not have a copy of his post-event intelligence failures memo. That was provided to Just the News by a senior Capitol Police source.

As an aside, Rep. Rodney Davis, a moderate, lost his bid to keep his seat in Congress. Conservatives see him as a RINO, and Mary Miller will now represent Illinois’ 5th district. It probably doesn’t affect the investigation he led.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Banks, head of the GOP Study Committee, have been working with Davis for months. They are running a counter-investigation to the Jan. 6 committee’s findings, officials told Just the News. The Jan. 6 committee is only a one-sided, anti-Trump committee.

Whistleblower Officer Eric Hoar

In his email entitled “1/6 intelligence failures,” Hoar wrote he waited a few days to send his assessment to the department’s leadership. He wanted to let his anger subside. He had to watch his colleagues needlessly fight off a riot. It could have been prevented or mitigated.

“I have been purposely quiet for several days to calm myself, but know that I am filled with anger and frustration,” he wrote. “Watching videos of Officers and friends that I served next to when I was in uniform being bullied. Watching posts that I’ve held being overrun still makes me nauseous.”

He said he didn’t want to cast blame, just make certain it never happened again.

Hoar’s assessment is directly backed up by hundreds of pages of internal Capitol Police documents obtained by Just the News showing Hoar and other colleagues in the intelligence division receiving detailed warnings from the FBI, Homeland Security Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and D.C. Metropolitan Police that right-wing extremists were plotting to storm the Capitol and attack lawmakers.

Some intelligence was sent repeatedly.

This next excerpt was particularly alarming, John Solomon said.

Further on in the report by Just the News, John Solomon says the most alarming threats were on Donald.Win site, where some talked about getting a map of the tunnel system. The same people settled on trapping House and Senate members in the chamber. “Forget the tunnels. Get into Capitol building, stand outside congress. Be in the room next to them. They won’t have time run if they play dumb.”

This mirrors what happened. Capitol Police mentioned Oath Keepers and Proud Boys as fomenting violence.

The Dec. 21, 2020 intelligence bulletin that Hoar’s division created to summarize the social media chatter about potential violence on Jan. 6 listed specific threats against members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

It also cited a suggestion to attack the power grid that provided electricity to the Capitol, a vow to burn down the Supreme Court, and pleas to bring shovels, nerve gas, and weapons to the event. “Bring guns, and don’t let any patriot get arrested at any cost,” the intelligence bulletin quoted one person planning to attend.

Despite all of the intelligence coming into Capitol Police, the department’s final instructions to its front-line officers did not mention the potential warnings.

In these next communications, they escalated the concerns anew: HurtigDec312020IntelReport.pdf

The Cheney Jan. 6 committee went on a witch hunt and ignored all of this evidence that showed serious intelligence failures under Nancy Pelosi’s watch. Pelosi is responsible for Capitol security.

As Democrats wrap up their Jan. 6 probe, House Republicans plan to release a wealth of evidence they have gathered showing intelligence and planning failures by the police and the first evidence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contacts with the security apparatus leading up to the riots.

