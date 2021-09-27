Effective tonight: ‘nurses & hospital staff that did not get the vaccine will be fired’

















New York Governor and all-around tyrant Kathy Hochul created a crisis, got people fired without a thought, and is now deploying National Guard medics to hospitals. Hochul did this without a thought which suggests she could be a sociopath.

She thinks she is doing God’s work, but she’s a tyrant. Science does not back up this extreme reaction.

Watch:

Effective midnight tonight, nurses and hospital staff that did not get the vaccine will be fired NY Gov Hochul will deploy the National Guard to fill for the hospital staff shortages pic.twitter.com/5qojb82Idy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 27, 2021

