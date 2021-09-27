Effective tonight: ‘nurses & hospital staff that did not get the vaccine will be fired’

M. Dowling
New York Governor and all-around tyrant Kathy Hochul created a crisis, got people fired without a thought, and is now deploying National Guard medics to hospitals. Hochul did this without a thought which suggests she could be a sociopath.

She thinks she is doing God’s work, but she’s a tyrant. Science does not back up this extreme reaction.

