69-year-old who was ushered in by police now faces charges in 1-6 protest



















A 69-year-old woman who works for Los Angeles County was tracked down, and her home staked out. Lois Lynn McNicoll was arrested and charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

No evidence was presented of her being “disorderly” or “violent.” She walked around the Capitol according to all reports.

The FBI made a mistake and posted a photo of her entering the Capitol, one of the thousands of photos and videos they have refused to release. A US Capitol Police Officer held the door for her to enter and made no effort to prevent her from entering.

Politico’s Ryan Reilly reported the arrest but never even mentioned that she was ushered in by the officer. This Stalinist arrest is fine with Politico.

The FBI, which concealed evidence of the coup against a president of the United States, is tracking down everyone inside and many outside the Capitol on January 6th to make it seem as if the ‘riot/protest’ truly was an insurrection.

McNichol is a most unlikely insurrectionist.

“…the red and white flag draped across McNicoll’s shoulders appears to be a variant of California’s state flag — The Bear Flag — where the words CALIFORNIA REPUBLIC have been replaced by the words TRUMP COUNTRY.” pic.twitter.com/uXh4m9VTeZ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 28, 2021

