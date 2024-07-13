The West Wants Wealth [Property] Taxes, Global & Otherwise

The G20 is pushing for a wealth tax. Communist Brazil is big on the idea. It’s not just global wealth taxes being pushed. Western county after Western country wants them nationwide.

– " I push with US (!), Brazil and some others a global wealth tax"

– "Janet Yellen said that's she is against a wealth tax. Did you see that?"

– "This is a pity".

E. Macron ferait mieux d'écouter Janet Yellen que de rallier les combats socialistes de Lula… pic.twitter.com/VfXbuPqjw1 — Jean Louis (@JL7508) May 25, 2024

In this inflation-plagued time, when housing prices and 401Ks push family paper wealth well over $1,000,000, taxing unrealized wealth will destroy the middle class. It’s a property tax, but they won’t call it that as they try to sneak it through.

Biden’s unconstitutional unrealized capital gains tax – It’s disguised as a wealth tax on billionaires, but in reality, it’s a sneaky property tax. pic.twitter.com/G8OYQbEBnX — Rebel Capitalist Pro (@RebelCapPro) May 6, 2024

Germans Favor the ‘Wealth Tax”

Most Germans favor this, and the positive voices from the ranks of Union supporters are surprising.

The Social Association of Germany and others demand it. You will hear leftists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren demanding it in the US.

A majority of people in Germany are in favor of reintroducing the wealth tax. According to the survey, 62 percent of citizens would favor private individuals and companies having to pay such a levy on assets of one million euros or more. 34 percent are against it.

The initiative is particularly popular with supporters of the Greens (84 percent).

However, supporters of the SPD (79 percent) and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (58 percent) are also in favor. It may be a surprise that most supporters of the Union (CDU/CSU) (55 percent) would also support such a project. However, the CDU and CSU reject a wealth tax. According to the joint election program, a wealth tax would “endanger Germany’s economic substance and cost jobs.”

France just gave the majority of seats to communists, socialists, and radical Islamists.

The British also voted in radical leftists.

The G20 Wants a Global Wealth Tax.

The wealth tax being pushed by the G-20 and some in the Biden administration is unconstitutional. This tax would deprive businesses of resources needed to boost output & productivity– the mechanisms that helped create the most prosperous middle class in the history of humanity. pic.twitter.com/P088qrH15v — Joel Griffith (@joelgriffith) May 1, 2024

The West is trying to go to totalitarian Hell. Another term with Biden could destroy us and the world.