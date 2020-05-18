7 Years Later & AOC Still Hasn’t Paid NYS Corporate Taxes on Her Failed Business

It’s been over a year now since the Sentinel ran a story telling of New York State serving Socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a warrant, notifying her that she owed $1,870.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

With penalties added, the bill has now risen to $2088.78.

Here’s a brief recap of what’s brought the socialist Democrat darling to this point.

Ocasio-Cortez founded Brook Avenue Press in New York City. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically, communities like The Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a YouTube video posted in October 2011…” That was months before she filed incorporation papers for the company in July 2012.

AOC relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. “You see a huge return on your investment here,” a 22-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter in July 2012. “People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.”

Somebody should have reminded the Boston College economics major of that old business cliché’, “You get what you pay for.”, cause in spite of the discounted workspace, coupled with gratis publicity and advice, the enterprise completely flopped.

AOC’s swan dive into entrepreneurship did not, according to the NY Post, produce a single book from her publishing house.

Given Ocasio-Cortez ‘s non-stop bleating to raise taxes on corporations and “the rich”, you’d think her current congressional salary and perks would give her the perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one check. AOC could simply pay her long-overdue corporate taxes with a smallish part of her generous, taxpayer-provided stipend.

Nope. Her camp said the warrant was issued “in error”. So while New York State suffers perhaps its greatest fiscal crisis ever, the same gal who’s calling for endless amounts of federal dollars, is going to fight over what amounts to roughly one-quarter of her monthly take-home pay.

What a clueless, hypocrite.